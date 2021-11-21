Riot Forge Reveals Several New Releases On The Way

This past week, Riot Forge revealed several new games on the way, all of which are based in the League Of Legends universe. Along with projects that had already been announced and are on the way, we got a look at new projects coming as well as teases for a forthcoming game that takes place in the Demacia region. All of these look amazing as they all have a different flavor of gameplay that, even if you're not into the main game, will attract players in various ways if you're interested. Much like Arcane has done on Netflix as it has earned praise from people who have no interest in the game. Enjoy all the trailers below!

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story is a single-player turn-based RPG developed by Airship Syndicate (the creators of Battle Chasers: Nightwar and Darksiders Genesis, led by the legendary comic book artist Joe Madureira). The story is set in two regions of Runeterra, Bilgewater, a bustling port city that is home to sea monster hunters, dock gangs, and smugglers from across the known world; and the Shadow Isles, a land cursed with the deadly Black Mist which shrouds the island and corrupts those it comes in contact with. In order to defeat a common and mysterious enemy, players will form an unlikely party of beloved League of Legends champions – Miss Fortune, Illaoi, Braum, Yasuo, Ahri, and Pyke.

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story is a new rhythm runner developed by Choice Provisions, creators of the BIT.TRIP series. Set in the League of Legends universe, players must perform bomb-jumps and bomb-attacks to the beat of a toe-tapping soundtrack, to avoid obstacles, disarm enemies, and light fuses for satisfying and explosive chain reactions to achieve maximum mayhem.

Song Of Nunu: A League of Legends Story will be available in 2022, with developer Tequila Works today unveiling the first look at gameplay via a featurette (seen below). This heartwarming single-player adventure game features beloved champions Nunu and Willump as they embark on an epic journey to find Nunu's long-lost mother.

CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends Story, a single player 2D action platformer that features time control from Double Stallion will also be available next year and the team showcased gameplay during a new featurette.