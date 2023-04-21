Riot Games Reveals 2023 League Of Legends EMEA Championship Riot Games revealed the 2023 League Of Legends EMEA Championship will be happening this September in France.

Riot Games released new details this morning for the upcoming 2023 League Of Legends EMEA Championship, taking place this September. The event is set to take place from September 8th-10th at the Sud de France Arena in Montpellier, France. Marking the culmination of a championship run for several teams as they crown a 2023 champion. We have more info below from Riot as tickets will officially go on sale on June 19th.

"We can also reveal that tickets will be available to purchase in the near future. Our roadshows are a way to bring fans together, and those wanting to join us to experience the electrifying atmosphere will be able to get their hands on tickets from June 19. Further details, including prices for tickets and how to purchase them, will be revealed at a later date. Some eagle-eyed fans will have also spotted the 2023 LEC Season Finals is taking place across three days instead of two this year. That's because, for the first time in EMEA LoL Esports history, we'll be hosting the 2023 EMEA Masters Summer Finals at our LEC roadshow. The 2023 EMEA Masters Summer Finals will be held on September 8, prior to the 2023 LEC Season Finals itself, which will see the Lower Bracket Semi-Final take place on September 9 and the Grand Final on September 10."

"Finally, we're delighted to reveal the return of the LEC XPO for the second year in a row. Following the success of the XPO at the 2022 LEC Summer Finals in Malmö last year, we want to continue to unleash fandom by giving our community the opportunity to closely interact with our partners and teams once more. Further information about the XPO will be revealed at a later date, so keep your eyes peeled for more details in the coming months."

"This year, we wanted to raise the bar for our LEC roadshow and level-up the experience for players and fans, which is why we decided to host the 2023 EMEA Masters Summer Finals at our roadshow for the first time ever," said Maximilian Peter Schmidt, Director of League of Legends Esports EMEA. "EMEA Masters is an integral part of our ecosystem and acts as the pathway to the LEC for our ERL players. We're excited to welcome some of the best ERL teams & players to the LEC roadshow and give fans a glimpse of the next generation of talent from EMEA."