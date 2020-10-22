Riot Games Will Hold A League Of Legends: Wild Rift Preview

Riot Games will be showing off a preview of League Of Legends: Wild Rift this week as you can check it out on Twitch tomorrow. Twitch Rivals, to be specific as they won't just be giving you the average preview with some videos and screenshots and a bunch of discussions. This will be a full-on celebrity brawl! The list of celebrity players who will be taking part in the match includes Aphromoo (Zaqueri Black), Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli), Chrissy Costanza , EMUHLEET, FaZe Apex, Joe Manganiello, Meteos (William Hartman), Nate Hill, Rick Fox, and ZEDD. The coaches for both teams will be League of Legends pros Dardoch (Joshua Hartnett) and Voyboy (Joedat Esfahani), while the event will be commentated by Caleb Simmons, Dash (James Patterson). and LeTigress (Gabriella Devia-Allen).

Verizon, in collaboration with Apple, Riot Games and Twitch Rivals,is hosting a preview event for the first League of Legends game built from the ground up for mobile, 'Wild Rift' on Thursday, October 22. Powered by the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network, which enables console quality gaming on mobile, changing the game for the multiplayer experience on the go. The celebrity tournament will be played on the new 5G enabled iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

It's a pretty smart move by the company when instead of just showing you what the game can do, they're letting it off the chain and giving it to some diehard gamers to dig into it in a friendly but still fierce competition. Hopefully, in the process, we'll learn a little bit more about it and possibly how everything will work beyond a presentation. The event will run from 9-11:30pm EST and will also be simulcast by sponsor partner Verizon on their Twitter feed.