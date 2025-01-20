Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Keep Driving, YCJY Games

Roadtrip RPG Keep Driving Receives February Launch Date

Get ready for the roadtrip of your life, as the indie RPG Keep Driving will be released on PC via Steam in early February

Article Summary Keep Driving launches on PC via Steam on February 6.

Embark on a road trip in a procedural pixel art world.

Meet characters and customize your ride along the way.

Enjoy unique turn-based 'combat' and unlock endings.

Indie game developer and publisher YCJY Games confirmed their road trip RPG Keep Driving has an official release date. The game has you driving across the country, meeting people, and becoming involved in deeper stories as you both figure out where you're going while helping others get to where they need to go. All while also decking out your car in cool stuff and and managing various issues between stops. The game got a lot of buzz back in October when it was part of Steam Next Fest, and now the full version is finally on the way, as it arrives on PC via Steam on February 6. We have the latest trailer above as we'll see it arrive in a few weeks.

Keep Driving

A long, slow summer lies ahead. Hearing about a festival on the other side of the country, you fire up your engine, plot a course on your map, and hit the road. How, if you get there at all, is up to you. Keep Driving is a management RPG about slowly making your way through a procedurally generated pixel art open world. Pick up hitchhikers with their own personalities and stories; upgrade, customize, and repair your car. Solve challenges on the road using a unique turn-based 'combat' system, using your own skills and whatever's lying around in the glovebox to make it through. At the end of your road trip, return back to the beginning and see what would happen if you followed a different path. There are multiple endings, with each taking about 1-4 hours to complete. Immerse yourself in the land through its highways, dirt tracks, and calm country roads. And remember to enjoy the ride. You're young and don't have much to lose.

A procedurally generated pixel art world to explore one road at a time.

A nostalgic early 2000s setting with an emphasis on the analogue.

Use turn-based 'combat' to solve situations (like getting stuck behind a tractor).

Pick up misfits, oddballs, and lost souls as you go.

Collect songs and listen to a mix CD of local Swedish indie bands.

Multiple endings to unlock when you return to the road.

Inspired by Oregon Trail II, FTL, Two Lane Blacktop, Paris Texas, Jalopy, Gloom Haven, The 7th Continent, and the developer's lives.

