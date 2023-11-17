Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Roaring Moon, Scarlet & Violet

Roaring Moon Ex Gets A New Box Today From Pokémon TCG

Roaring Moon ex gets a new box today from Pokémon TCG featuring a unique version of this card not available in packs of Paradox Rift.

Article Summary New Roaring Moon ex Box debuts with SV Black Star Promo card and jumbo version.

Scarlet & Violet - Paradox Rift set fully releases on November 3, 2023.

Iron Valiant ex and Miraidon ex special boxes offer exclusive items in November.

Collector's Chest and Gyarados ex Premium Collection details teased.

This weekend, the Pokémon TCG releases the Roaring Book ex Box. This new product includes Roaring Moon ex as an SV Black Star Promo. This is a unique card that features different artwork from the version of the card seen in Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift. In this box, you can also find a jumbo version of Roaring Moon ex, a holographic card featuring Brute Bonnet and a Trainer, and four booster packs. It will retail for $21.99.

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the third quarter of 2023:

Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift full release (available November 3, 2023): This is the fourth main series Scarlet & Violet set.

This is the fourth main series Scarlet & Violet set. Iron Valiant ex Box (available November 17, 2023): Features Iron Valiant ex as an SV Black Star Promo, a jumbo version of Iron Valiant ex, a holographic card featuring Iron Moth and a Trainer, and four booster packs. It will retail for $21.99.

Features Iron Valiant ex as an SV Black Star Promo, a jumbo version of Iron Valiant ex, a holographic card featuring Iron Moth and a Trainer, and four booster packs. It will retail for $21.99. Miraidon ex League Battle Deck (available November 17, 2023): Reprints of Regieleki VMAX and Miraidon ex lead up to the next ex League Battle Deck. This includes no Black Star Promos but rather three copies of Regileki V, two copies of Regileki VMAX, and two copies of Miraidon ex, along with a ready-to-play deck of cards, six damage counter dice, one coin flip die, two coin condition markets, a deck box, an accessory box, and a strategy sheet. It will retail for $29.99.

Reprints of Regieleki VMAX and Miraidon ex lead up to the next ex League Battle Deck. This includes no Black Star Promos but rather three copies of Regileki V, two copies of Regileki VMAX, and two copies of Miraidon ex, along with a ready-to-play deck of cards, six damage counter dice, one coin flip die, two coin condition markets, a deck box, an accessory box, and a strategy sheet. It will retail for $29.99. Fall 2023 Collector's Chest Tin (available November 17, 2023): Features three foil cards featuring Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval that will likely be reprint cards. They have not yet been revealed. The tin will also include a Pokémon coin, a mini portfolio, sticker sheets, and six booster packs. It will retail for $29.99.

Features three foil cards featuring Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval that will likely be reprint cards. They have not yet been revealed. The tin will also include a Pokémon coin, a mini portfolio, sticker sheets, and six booster packs. It will retail for $29.99. Gyarados ex Premium Collection (release date not yet known): Features six booster packs, an etched foil Tera Charizard ex reprint from Scarlet & Violet, a reverse holo card featuring a reprinted Magikarp, a magnetic card protector with a display base, and 65 card sleeves featuring Tera Gyarados. The price is not yet known. This may be a GameStop exclusive, but that, too, is not yet announced.

