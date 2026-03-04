Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, GDC, Video Games | Tagged: GDC Festival of Gaming, Rob Pardo

Rob Pardo Announced As GDC Festival of Gaming Keynote Speaker

GDC Festival of Gaming has announced that Bonfire Studios co-Founder Rob Pardo will be the keynote speaker for this year's event

Organizers for GDC Festival of Gaming have confirmed that Rob Pardo will serve as the keynote speaker for the event next week. Pardo's presentation is called "An Odyssey in Building Games That Last," as it will reflect on his work "shaping some of video games' most indelible and enduring classics, such as RPG franchises like StarCraft and World of Warcraft." Pardo's presentation will be on the GDC Main Stage in North Hall on Thursday, March 12, starting at 9am PT; which will also be livestreamed on Twitch. We have more details below as GDC will take place from March 9–13, at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, California.

Rob Pardo at GDC Festival of Gaming

Rob Pardo is the co-founder and CEO of independent video game development company Bonfire Studios. He is a renowned designer, best known for his influential career at Blizzard Entertainment, where he spent 17 years, ultimately serving as its Chief Creative Officer. During his tenure there, he was a key figure in the development of some of the most celebrated video game titles, including StarCraft II, Warcraft III and World of Warcraft. His significant contributions to the video game industry led to him being named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2006. In 2016, Pardo co-founded Bonfire Studios with a philosophy centered on creative independence and a passion for making games that the team itself loves to play. The studio's first title is Arkheron, a team-based, competitive PvP game designed to combine the thrill of competition with the warmth of community.

Building upon a legacy of timeless game designs, Rob Pardo's keynote, "An Odyssey in Building Games That Last," will guide attendees through his experiences and observation of journeys creating true forever games, enduring titles that offer depth, fun and replayability.

"For more than three decades, Rob Pardo has helped define what enduring game design looks like," said Nina Brown, President of GDC. "At a time when our industry is navigating rapid technological change and evolving business models, his perspective is both grounding and forward-looking. Rob's commitment to building games that players return to again and again reflects exactly the kind of creative conviction GDC Festival of Gaming is here to celebrate."

