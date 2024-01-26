Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: robocop, RoboCop: Rogue City

RoboCop: Rogue City Launches New Game+ In Free Update

Nacon dropped a new free update this week for RoboCop: Rogue City, giving players a ton of new content to explore in New Game+.

Article Summary Nacon releases free New Game+ update for RoboCop: Rogue City.

New "There Will Be Trouble" difficulty, exclusive gold Auto-9 skin.

Three new OCP motherboards, five OCP chips, and new achievements.

Original story between RoboCop 2 & 3, voiced by Peter Weller.

Development studio Teyon and publisher Nacon have released a new free update for RoboCop: Rogue City, as players can now experience New Game+. Like a lot of New Game+ modes that get added to video games, you'll get some new additions to enhance the experience. Starting with a new difficulty setting called "There Will Be Trouble," which will ramp up the challenge and give you more to do as a cybernetic law enforcement officer. You'll also receive new additions such as an exclusive gold skin for the Auto-9, as well as three new OCP motherboards and five new OCP chips to upgrade the Auto-9. They've also thrown in three new achievements to unlock as part of the game for you to attempt. You can see more of it in the trailer here as the update is live.

RoboCop: Rogue City

Become the iconic part man, part machine, all cop hero and bring justice to the dangerous, crime-ridden streets of Old Detroit. With your powerful Auto-9 or one of the other 20 weapons available, eradicate criminals throughout an explosive first-person adventure. Thanks to your robotic strength and cybernetic abilities, which can be upgraded as you progress, you are the most effective officer at upholding the law. Explore open areas and complete your objectives according to your own sense of justice. Finding evidence, interrogation, and maintaining public order are just some of your daily tasks as a police officer.

But don't take decisions lightly: your choices can determine the fate of citizens and the result of your mission. The city of Detroit has been hit by a series of crimes, and a new enemy is threatening the public order. Your investigation leads you right into the heart of a shadowy project in an original story that takes place between RoboCop 2 and 3. Explore iconic locations and meet familiar faces from the world of RoboCop. Peter Weller, the original actor, is even back on duty to voice the cybercop.

