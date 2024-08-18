Posted in: Games, Starbreeze, Video Games | Tagged: Dead Cells, Roboquest, RyseUp Studios

Roboquest Has Revealed New Details About Dead Cells Crossover

Starbreeze dropped a new update in Roboquest this week, as players and access The Collector from Dead Cells and a few other items

Article Summary Starbreeze's Roboquest update introduces The Collector from Dead Cells as a new NPC with unique quests.

Complete The Collector's quest to access the Weapon Filter feature, enhancing weapon drop customization.

The new Panchaku weapon from Dead Cells adds frying pan-nunchaku action to Roboquest's arsenal.

Players can now adorn their characters with the iconic Red Scarf item from Dead Cells.

RyseUp Studios and Starbreeze have revealed new info about a special crossover that has arrived to Roboquest, as Dead Cells will invade the game. The team has added a bunch of new content to the game, which is available right now, bringing The Collector and a number of other additions to the cybernetic title. This is basically just a chance to have some fun with the character in a new environment using their weapons but playing by different rules. We have more details and the trailer here as the content is now live.

Roboquest x Dead Cells

New Quest: The Collector – A grim and mysterious friendly face comes to Roboquest straight from Dead Cells. The Collector! The Collector is a new NPC that is hidden in one of the levels. Finding him is only the easy part; you will also have to bring some kind of offering to him… Once you have pleased the Collector, he will be forever grateful and wait for you at the Basecamp.

A grim and mysterious friendly face comes to Roboquest straight from Dead Cells. The Collector! The Collector is a new NPC that is hidden in one of the levels. Finding him is only the easy part; you will also have to bring some kind of offering to him… Once you have pleased the Collector, he will be forever grateful and wait for you at the Basecamp. New Feature: Weapon Filters – Once the Collector quest is completed, you can talk to him at the Basecamp. It will bring up the Weapon Filter interface. In there, you'll be able to either double the chance of looting a weapon or deactivate it completely (it will no longer drop from any source). Doing so will cost you 1 Weapon Filter, and you will have a total of 12 Weapon Filters. You may only do this with weapons you already collected the card of.

Once the Collector quest is completed, you can talk to him at the Basecamp. It will bring up the Weapon Filter interface. In there, you'll be able to either double the chance of looting a weapon or deactivate it completely (it will no longer drop from any source). Doing so will cost you 1 Weapon Filter, and you will have a total of 12 Weapon Filters. You may only do this with weapons you already collected the card of. New Weapon: Panchaku – If you know Dead Cells, you probably heard of the Panchaku. Well, it's coming to Roboquest. For those who don't know about it, it's basically a nunchaku, but with frying pans instead of wooden sticks.

If you know Dead Cells, you probably heard of the Panchaku. Well, it's coming to Roboquest. For those who don't know about it, it's basically a nunchaku, but with frying pans instead of wooden sticks. New Item: Red Scarf – To complete the Dead Cells set, we've added a new item straight from the Beheaded fashion bank.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!