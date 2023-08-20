Posted in: Games, Starbreeze, Video Games | Tagged: Roboquest, RyseUp Studios

Roboquest Schedule To Be Released Sometime This Fall

Starbreeze Entertainment and RyseUp Studios confirmed Roboquest is coming in the Fall, but a formal release date has not been set.

Publisher Starbreeze Entertainment and developer RyseUp Studios let it be known this past week that Roboquest will come out sometime in the Fall of 2023. The game has been in Early Access since August 2020, and over time has slowly been getting updates and upgrades, but nothing too significant. This is basically the first time we're hearing the team move forward with anything in a long time, but that's probably due to Starbreeze being their publisher now. No date has been set, but you can enjoy the latest trailer here.

"Roboquest is a lightning-fast FPS with roguelite mechanics, playable in single-player or two-player co-op. Players set out as robotic Guardians armed and ready to blaze their way through randomly generated biomes, picking up upgrades along the way and blasting every big bad boss that they encounter! Players will upgrade their basecamps and unlock persistent new perks and weapons to create insanely powerful playstyles and dive further into the chaos with each subsequent run! Originally released as an Early Access title on Steam in August 2020, Roboquest has remained a highly reviewed title known for its fluid fast-paced movement and gunplay, vast customization options, and challenging roguelite gameplay. Recently Publisher Starbreeze Entertainment signed with Developer RyseUp Studios to develop Roboquest's most definitive version yet and continue the game's journey beyond 1.0!"

New levels to explore – The final level and five alternative levels will be added for players to explore and battle through.

– The final level and five alternative levels will be added for players to explore and battle through. News quests & secrets to discover – Help friendly bots and earn rewards, multiple quests, discover secret locations while exploring the scorched future world!

– Help friendly bots and earn rewards, multiple quests, discover secret locations while exploring the scorched future world! New dynamic weapons – Four new weapons for players to unlock and master as they blast their way through hordes of sinister robots!

– Four new weapons for players to unlock and master as they blast their way through hordes of sinister robots! More enemies on the hunt – More than 15 new enemies and a final boss will be added to the scorched landscape programmed to search and destroy all guardians!

– More than 15 new enemies and a final boss will be added to the scorched landscape programmed to search and destroy all guardians! New class – The addition of a new class is to be revealed at release!

– The addition of a new class is to be revealed at release! New and reworked perks – A combination of new and reworked perks will be added to the launch version introducing new levels of stylish playstyle combos and customization for players to tinker with.

– A combination of new and reworked perks will be added to the launch version introducing new levels of stylish playstyle combos and customization for players to tinker with. C inematics & Sounds – Updated comic style rendering, final cinematic, translated dialogues, and ambient sound added to improve the immersive chaos of the future world!

– Updated comic style rendering, final cinematic, translated dialogues, and ambient sound added to improve the immersive chaos of the future world! New Lore Data-logs – All data-logs will give information about the lore and story of Roboquest in the form of small texts to read and find in the world while exploring.

– All data-logs will give information about the lore and story of Roboquest in the form of small texts to read and find in the world while exploring. Collect Achievements & Compendium Intel – Unlock information about the world of Roboquest and collect cards about enemies and weapons!

