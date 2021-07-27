Pokémon TCG Black Star Movie Promo Mewtwo On Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that primarily deals with auctions pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other collectibles, has put a graded Black Star Promo copy of Mewtwo from Pokémon: The First Movie up for auction! This Pokémon Trading Card Game card is very sought after, especially by players of the "1999-2000" vintage format of the Pokémon TCG. Prospective bidders have until Tuesday, July 27th, at 7:50 PM Central Time (or 8:50 PM Eastern Time) to stake a claim on this beautifully preserved trading card copy of Mewtwo itself.

This card changed absolutely everything about the metagame of the Pokémon TCG when it was released as a promotional tie-in for the first Pokémon movie in America and elsewhere. The fact that it could use Energy Absorption on its first turn in play into a 40-damage Psyburn on the second was very powerful for the format back in 1999 and 2000. Furthermore, according to the auction listing for this item on Heritage Auctions' website:

The first Pokémon movie, Mewtwo Strikes Back (also aptly known as Pokémon: The First Movie) was devoted to this Pokémon, the genetically engineered Mewtwo. Since then, Mewtwo has been a major focus of feature-length specials, another Pokémon movie, a CGI remake of The First Movie, and the 2019 live-action film Detective Pikachu, making its live-action debut alongside Ryan Reynold's titular detective. Being such a focal point, it seems [The] Pokémon Company considers this one of its more important creatures, and this is a good opportunity to catch this Legendary-status 'mon. This particular card was one of four possible promos one could receive when buying a ticket to go see Mewtwo Strikes Back in theaters. Subgrades: centering (9.5), surface (9), corners (8.5), and edges (9.5). The artwork is done by Ken Sugimori.

Currently, this copy of Mewtwo is auctioning at a price point of a mere $12. At this rate, it's practically a bargain to make a bid for this card. If you wish to bid on this Pokémon TCG card, please kindly remember that you have until Tuesday, July 27th at 7:50 PM Central Time, or 8:50 PM Eastern Time, to do so. You can find the auction listing for this item on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!