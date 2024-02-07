Posted in: Games, Psyonix, Rocket League, Video Games | Tagged: star wars, The Mandalorian

Rocket League Launches Mandalorian Mayhem Event

Rocket League launches the game's latest Star Wars crossover event, as players can experience Mandalorian Mayhem for the next two weeks.

Article Summary Rocket League's Mandalorian Mayhem event brings Star Wars-themed action.

New 3-v-3 mode, G-Force Frenzy, offers high-speed gameplay with unlimited boost.

Collect 12 Mandalorian Mayhem Challenges for exclusive rewards and items.

Earn up to five Golden Moons and 20,000 XP for repeated challenge completion.

Psyonix has revealed a new event that has launched in Rocket League today, as Star Wars fans can experience the Mandalorian Mayhem. This is their giant crossover with the Disney+ show, as they will have multiple new cars, items, activities, and more. All of them have been Star Wars-themed, including item shop additions such as themed Decals and Goal Explosions. Plus, the chance to have epic battles in G-Force Frenzy, which is the game's new 3-v-3 Limited Time Mode. We have some of the finer details for you below, with the full set of details on the game's latest blog, as the event will run from now until February 21.

Rocket League – Mandalorian Mayhem

Much like bounty hunting, Soccar can be a complicated profession. That's never been more accurate than in G-Force Frenzy, a new 3v3 Limited Time Mode that'll see you hurtling through the air faster than an N-1 starfighter. Enter hyperspeed with an unlimited boost that's five times its usual power. Reckon you're up to the task, pilot?

Earn Challenge Rewards

Bounties are a way of life for many Mandalorians, so get your thrusters ready for 12 Mandalorian Mayhem Challenges that each offer a reward. Show your dedication to the Creed with the "This is the Way" Player Title and four Player Banners featuring iconic characters from The Mandalorian, including Boba Fett and Bo-Katan. What about customizing your ride? Intimidate (or charm) your rivals with the Din Djarin Helmet Topper or Grogu Topper.

If you're after something more befitting of a fearless bounty hunter, look no further than the Din Djarin Jetpack Topper and Paz Vizsla Dominus Decal. Or maybe you think you're worthy of taking your place as the true leader of Mandalore? In that case, wield the Darksaber Boost. You can also earn a Golden Moon by completing one of the harder Challenges (Play 20 Online Matches). You can complete this Challenge up to five times, which means you can unlock up to five Golden Moons! Open these up inside your inventory to unlock items from the Velocity, Elevation, or Overdrive Series. There's also the unlimited Win 10 Online Matches Challenge that rewards 20,000 XP each time!

