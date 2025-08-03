Posted in: Epic Games, Games, Psyonix, Rocket League, Video Games | Tagged: deadmau5

Rocket League Will Launch New Deadmau5 Event This Week

Rocket League will launch a special event in collaboration with deadmau5 this week, all part of the game's Tenth Anniversary

Article Summary Rocket League teams up with deadmau5 for a special event from August 5 to August 20.

Unlock 13 Challenge Rewards, including 11 deadmau5-inspired items and unique 10th anniversary content.

Play with teammates using the same Anthem to grab deadmau5's exclusive "8ths" Anthem reward.

Earn cosmetics like the mau5head Marble Topper, Synth-Sonic Boost, and Bad Bass Trail via in-game challenges.

Epic Games and Psyonix have an event happening this week in Rocket League, as they have partnered with electro producer and musician deadmau5 for a limited-time collaboration. Kicking off on August 5 and running all the way until August 20, you'll have a chance to grab a special car and a number of cosmetics tied to the musician, as well as a couple of bundles to buyh in case you want to put more money toward the game. We have more details about it for you below.

Rocket League x deadmau5

deadmau5 is throwing down more than just basslines into the world of Rocket League. He's also dropping 13 Challenge Rewards, including 11 items inspired by deadmau5 and Rocket League's 10th anniversary! ⁠There's only one thing better than blasting out your favorite Anthem, and that's dialing up the volume with friends! Play a match with a teammate using the same Anthem as you to unlock deadmau5's new "8ths" Anthem. ⁠deadmau5's music isn't complete without his iconic mau5head, though. Gain three XP Levels during this "Rocket League Year 10 ft. deadmau5" event to grab the deadmau5 Marble Topper — complete with LEDs!

⁠Speaking of lighting things up, blast off with the Synth-Sonic Boost unlocked by getting seven assists or centers in Online Matches. For even more dazzle, pair it with the Bad Bass Trail acquired by scoring 10 goals in Online Matches. Both of these items hum with an electronic rhythm when active! ⁠Aiming for the top of the charts? Win three Online Matches in a row to acquire an Anniversary Crate, granting items from the Champion Series 1-4 when opened in your inventory! This Challenge is repeatable up to five times. Never miss a beat? There's also the unlimited Win 10 Online Matches Challenge that gives 20,000 XP each time.

