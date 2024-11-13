Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Down Smash Studios, Rodent Rumble

Rodent Rumble To Hold Open Beta This Weekend

Rodent Rumble has a new Open Beta taking place this weekend, as you can try out the insane battle royale title in its current build

Article Summary Join the Rodent Rumble Open Beta on Steam from November 15-16 for a sneak peek at its thrilling battle royale action.

Customize your rodent with unique outfits and gear as you battle for the Golden Acorn in Block Party mode.

Experience furry mayhem in Rodent Royale, with epic battles and survival challenges against various rodent species.

Test your skills in Scurry Up mode, racing through obstacles to climb the tallest tree in the neighborhood.

Indie game developer and publisher Down Smash Studios will be holding a new Open Beta for Rodent Rumble this weekend on Steam. From November 15-16, players will be able to try out the game and a couple of the newest features as they look to iron out some of the wrinkles in the insane battle royale title featuring different rodents. The news comes with a new trailer, which you can check out above.

Rodent Rumble

Get ready to scurry and scuffle in the most adorable competition around, Rodent Rumble! Whether you are battling it out in Block Party for the Golden Acorn or testing your skills in Rodent Royale against opposing squads – this is every fluff for themselves! Are you ready to scurry to victory? Stand out in the neighborhood by customizing your rodent! Unlock a variety of hats, goggles, facial hair, dance moves, and more to flex on your opponents in all game modes. Get ready to Rumble in Style!

In Block Party mode, 8 of the fluffiest and most stylish rodents will compete in game show-inspired quick rounds. Race to the finish line, dodge tricky obstacles, and outsmart your rivals to be the last rodent standing. The ultimate goal? Win the coveted Golden Acorn and become the talk of the town! But don't worry if you miss out on raising the Golden Acorn at the end. Each Block Party match is fast-paced and designed for multiple rounds, so you can jump right back in for another shot at glory. Ready to prove your rodent is the neighborhood champion.

If you and your squad crave more competition, hop into Rodent Royale, our take on the battle royale genre! Fight tooth and bushy tail in epic-ranked or unranked battles against rodents from all different species. With 3 lives per match, experience non-stop action as you let the fur fly squaring up against your opponents, all while hunting for food to fatten up and survive the bitter cold. Explore neighborhood terrain, find the high ground by traversing walls, trees, rooftops, and more, and strategize to ensure your squad reigns supreme! Speedrun your way up the tallest tree in the neighborhood in Scurry Up mode! Start at ground level and platform your way up, challenging obstacles to reach the top. But be careful; one wrong move will send you plummeting down, forcing you to restart your progress.

