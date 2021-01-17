Rogue Heroes: Ruins Of Tasos Launches A Free Nintendo Switch Demo

Some fun news from Team17 as they have loaded a free demo of Rogue Heroes: Ruins Of Tasos onto the Nintendo Switch eShop. The game is currently set to be released on February 23rd for both the console as well as PC via Steam. The demo isn't too long, you're given the basics of the game as well as a small piece of the adventure to play that will entice you but keep a lot of things spoiler free. Just enough for you to decide if you want to buy the game later or not. This multiplayer action rogue-lite title looks pretty awesome as you and up to three others will be running around the world defeating monsters and trying to bring peace back to the land. You can check out more of the game in the trailer below.

Set in the world of Tasos, which is under threat from the menace of conquering Titans, the demo introduces players to the mystical overworld and the first of the game's puzzle-filled, procedurally-generated dungeons. Adventurers can play the demo solo or with up to three other heroes in local co-op multiplayer, with the full game taking the journey online for four players too. Beyond the challenge of the dungeons, Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos features the titular overworld of Tasos, which is filled with its own many secrets, as well as the village of Intori. The settlement can be rebuilt, expanded, and developed throughout the course of the game, which will help the player in their quest, like a Blacksmith that improves the sword, a Clinic that bolsters health, and much more. Heroes can also prepare for the challenges that lay ahead by unlocking and honing new abilities through the game's skill tree and its variety of character customisation options.