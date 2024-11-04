Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Tripwire Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Ice Code Games, Rogue Waters, Tripwire Presents

Rogue Waters Confirms February 2025 Console Release Date

We now have an official console release date for Rogue Waters, as the game will be fully released this February for all three major consoles

Article Summary Rogue Waters hits Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch on February 4, 2025.

Experience a roguelite pirate world with strategic turn-based combat and map manipulation.

Recruit and train a diverse pirate crew with unique, customizable skill trees.

Befriend mythic creatures to gain a strategic edge in both land and sea battles.

Indie game developer Ice Code Games and publisher Tripwire Presents have confirmed the release date for Rogue Waters, as the game arrives next February. The game originally dropped in late September for PC with the promise of coming to consoles, which we now know will arrive on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch on February 4, 2025. With the news comes a new trailer, which you can check out above.

Rogue Waters

Rogue Waters is a tactical turn-based roguelite set in a pirate world overtaken by a terrible curse. Recruit a ragtag crew of pirates and grow them into fierce warriors, befriend and call upon classic creatures of pirate myth, chart a course through an ever-changing game world, and turn the tides of battle on land or sea by manipulating the map to gain an advantage in a fresh take on tactical turn-based combat. The crew and the Kraken await your command–will ye heed the call?

Become the Captain – Embrace the chaos of the pirate life as you chart your course through the ever-changing world and plan your naval and melee combat strategy.

Embrace the chaos of the pirate life as you chart your course through the ever-changing world and plan your naval and melee combat strategy. Assemble Your Crew – Recruit new members to your crew, each with a randomized skill tree allowing you to experiment and develop them into the legendary pirates they were always meant to be.

Recruit new members to your crew, each with a randomized skill tree allowing you to experiment and develop them into the legendary pirates they were always meant to be. Ever-Changing Land and Sea – Tackle fresh new challenges as the game world shifts randomly with each subsequent run.

Tackle fresh new challenges as the game world shifts randomly with each subsequent run. Turn the Tides – Utilize your ship's artillery during naval combat to manipulate the terrain, giving your crew a strategic advantage during melee encounters. It's cannonball-based map customization!

Utilize your ship's artillery during naval combat to manipulate the terrain, giving your crew a strategic advantage during melee encounters. It's cannonball-based map customization! Revolutionary Melee Tactics – Flex your skills as an expert tactician while remaining fully connected to the action with a fresh new take on turn-based tactics designed to replicate the violent dance of close-quarters and naval combat.

Flex your skills as an expert tactician while remaining fully connected to the action with a fresh new take on turn-based tactics designed to replicate the violent dance of close-quarters and naval combat. Summon Creatures from the Deep – Creatures thought only to exist in myth are being abused and exploited by enemies. Defeat their captors and gain their trust to earn the ability to call upon these mythical beasts in battle.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!