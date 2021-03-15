Roguebook Gets A New Gameplay Trailer During Game Dev Direct

Abrakam Entertainment and Nacon showed off a new gameplay trailer this week for Roguebook during the Game Dev Direct showcase. In case you're not familiar with the game, this is a roguelike deck builder set in the magical world of Faeria. It was co-designed by Richard Garfield, which a lot of people should recognize as the creator of Magic: The Gathering. You're tasked to build a team of two heroes from the four available and battle legends in tactical turn-based combat. The game is currently set to release on June 24th for PC, with console versions to follow later this year. You can enjoy the new trailer below!

While exploring, players add cards to their deck, and these cards can be upgraded by adding gems to them or transmute them into new, even more powerful cards. Each hero has a unique set of cards, and players must expertly manage their deck, create synergies between heroes and control their position during fights, such as putting defensive heroes at the front to protect the damage dealer of the team. Roguebook also introduces a new philosophy in deckbuilding games: by expanding their deck, players unlock unique talents and skills for their heroes… But in returns, they'll also have to face more unpredictability in handling a towering deck! At the start of each chapter, only a portion of the map is revealed, including the path to the boss. Players are encouraged to explore the map and use the ink system to reveal hidden areas. Many treasures, enemies and events can be found to help make your team as strong as possible for the final fight.

As it is a roguelike, defeat means starting all over again… But all is not lost: Roguebook has a permanent upgrade system with new unlockable cards and new abilities for the heroes. And for players who want to uncover all the Roguebook's secrets, there is the Epilogue system, which can be used to add customised challenges and earn bigger rewards. This greatly increases the replay value of Roguebook.