Roguelike Deckbuilder Insider Trading Launches This February

After having a free demo out for a couple of months, the new roguelike deckbuilder game Insider Trading will be released next month

Manipulate volatile markets with every card played, turning price swings into your strategic advantage.

Every run challenges players to hit financial targets by mastering risk, timing, and market patterns.

Experiment with unique characters like The Hand and Ape, each with distinct mechanics and decks.

Indie game developer and publisher Naiive has confirmed the launch date for their latest roguelike deckbuilder game, Insider Trading. The team released a demo a couple of months ago, as players got to try a small part of the game that has you utilizing assets at your disposal to bend the market to your will. Now we know when the full version will be out, as it arrives for Steam on February 18, 2026. Enjoy the latest trailer here!

Insider Trading

Insider Trading is a stock-themed roguelike deckbuilder where the market you create can just as easily crush you. Stack synergies, trigger price swings, and take control so your own momentum won't bankrupt you. Success comes from market manipulation and not just watching prices go up. This isn't a trading simulator. The market reacts to every card you play, spiraling higher or plunging without warning. Stack synergies, trigger price swings, and take control so your own momentum won't bankrupt you. Leverage the spikes and dips to turn market volatility into your weapon.

Command the market in each run, creating opportunities and risks as you build towards your weekly financial target. Push too hard and the cost of entry skyrockets. Play it too safe and the market slips away. Success comes from market manipulation and not just watching prices go up. Master the rhythm of the market to turn uncertainty into control. Rewards come through pattern recognition, timing, and steady growth rather than chance. Each session is a calculated gamble where ambition meets restraint. Do you ride the trend or sit it out?

