Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dicealot, Goodviewgames, Yogscast Games

Roguelike Dice Game Dicealot Announced For PC

Yogscast Games Goodviewgames have signed an agreement to bring Dicealot, a fantastical version of Farkle, overe to PC in 2025

Article Summary Dicealot brings a roguelike twist on Farkle to PC, launching in 2025 by Goodviewgames and Yogscast Games.

Inspired by Arthurian legends, players embark on a quest as Queen Gwynevere with magical Quest-Dice.

Classic Farkle gameplay is enhanced with dynamic rules, power-ups, and campaign-based missions.

A free demo is available now on Steam, offering a preview of Dicealot's unique dice-building mechanics.

Indie game developer Goodviewgames and publisher Yogscast Games recently revealed they have signed a new agreement to make a version of Ferkle called Dicealot. The game will take the classic title that has been played for centuries and build upon it by making an Arthurian-inspired roguelike diebuilder. The game will have you play multiple rounds to earn magical Quest-Dice, which you will then use to complete your quest. You can play a free demo of the game right now on Steam, giving you an idea of what to expect, as the game will be released sometime later this year.

Dicealot

Farkle is a medieval dice game which dates back to the 12th Century. It is also known as Greed, Hot Dice, Dix Mille, and, perhaps most notably for videogame enjoyers, "that dice game from Kingdom Come Deliverance and its sequel" – and has been played worldwide for around 400 years. It involves a mix of luck, strategy,y and outright greed as players attempt to throw combinations of six dice in order to meet certain scoring criteria. Land a score and you can choose to roll again. Fail and you lose all the points that you have amassed in this round. Knowing when to bank or when to push on are key to success – or failure.

Dicealot improves the core game in ways which only videogames allow. First – there's a thrilling adventure to tackle: King Arthur has been mysteriously bewitched, so players must assume the role of Queen Gwynevere, rounding up his faithful Knights to root out the source of his majesty's malady. But most importantly, the game's rules and systems can be changed dynamically in order to tip the balance. As players progress through the mission-based campaigns, various power and quest dice can help players discover bold and exciting synergies, unlocking near-limitless scoring potential.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!