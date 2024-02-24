Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 2P Games, Metal Mind, Whirllaxy Limited

Roguelike Mecha Shooter Metal Mind Announced For March Release

2P Games confirmed that Metal Mind will come out next month for the Nintendo Switch as well as PC for Steam and the Epic Games Store in March

Article Summary Whirllaxy Limited and 2P Games set Metal Mind release for March 7.

Dive into a dystopian future as a self-aware mech seeking freedom.

Customize your mecha with over 100 weapons and core component mods.

Challenge eight bosses and enjoy replayable mech transformations.

Indie game developer Whirllaxy Limited and publisher 2P Games announced an official release date for their mecha roguelike shooter Metal Mind. In a dystopian future where robots have gained self-awareness, you will fight as one of the bots attempting to gain your freedom from the oppressive human overlords. We have the latest trailer for you here, along with more info on the game, as it will be released for the Nintendo Switch, as well as for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on March 7.

Metal Mind

AWC, an organization of politicians, scientists, engineers and secret agents, believes that robots should not have wills of their own. They have begun rounding up robots all over the world to deprive them of sentience and enslave them. As an awakened robot, you will embark on a journey of resistance in your search for the liberation of your kind. Fight for freedom as a self-aware mech droid and liberate fellow imprisoned robotic companions. Foil the plans of the dastardly AWC, an organization of politicians, scientists, engineers, and secret agents, all aiming to rid robots of sentience and enslave them. Traverse the massive AWC Labs across four dystopian maps and bring down the corrupt corporation.

Build powerful mecha with a highly customizable transformation system. Choose from over 100 weapons from flaming chainsaws to 130mm naval artillery, and select core component mods to tweak firing rate, heat dissipation, armor, and more. Manufacture an unstoppable metal beast to crush opposing mechanical foes and eight distinct bosses with unparalleled power. Combine a catalog of diverse equipment to fit each mech user's preferred playstyle. Charge through enemies with high-energy blades for close combat, fire cannons in devastating turret form for ranged attacks, or swiftly dodge around the map while wielding laser cannons with splash damage. Experience hours of replayability with a dynamic modification system and discover synergistic builds, making each playthrough fresh.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!