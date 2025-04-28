Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: CLLC Studio, Roulette Hero, Spiral Up Games

Roguelike Strategy Game Roulette Hero Announced For Steam

Pick out random heroes and head into battle with the new roguelike strategy title Roulette, eventually coming to PC via Steam

Article Summary Roulette Hero is a roguelike strategy game coming to PC via Steam from CLLC Studio and Spiral Up Games.

Assemble teams of unique animal companions with distinct abilities and face off against mechanical beasts.

Gameplay uses a roulette wheel mechanic for unpredictable outcomes, adding luck and excitement to each battle.

Mix strategy, deckbuilding, and wild spins as you power up companions and unleash devastating combos.

Indie game developer CLLC Studio and publisher Spiral Up Games announced their latest game last week, as we got our first look at Roulette Hero. This is a roguelike strategy game with a few deckbuilder mechanics mixed into the mechanics, as you will assemble animal companions in an effort to take on different mechanical beasts, with the outcome always being random through a roulette-type decider. You can give them power-ups and other handy options to boost them, but everything is a game of luck. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game has yet to be given a release window.

Roulette Hero

In Roulette Hero, you assemble animal companions to defeat towering mechanical beasts. Build a team of unique animal companions—some strike fast, others defend with unbreakable resolve, and some are just too adorable to leave behind. Line up the perfect squad on your roulette wheel, spin to activate your animals' abilities, trigger game-changing synergies, and turn the tide of battle! Every spin could lead to an outrageous victory! Build your dream team of extraordinary animal companions—some strike with lightning speed, some form an unmoveable wall of defense… and others? They're just irresistibly adorable! Position them wisely, combine their abilities, and unleash devastating combos to wipe out the battlefield.

Give the roulette a whirl and brace yourself—every spin is a leap into the unknown! Will you land a devastating power-up, a game-breaking synergy, or a wild tactical twist that flips the battle on its head? One spin could turn the tide… or send you scrambling for a comeback! Your enemies are made of cold, unyielding steel, but don't be intimidated! Spin the wheel, command your animal squad, and fight your way through relentless battles. Didn't land on the tile you wanted? Just keep spinning!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!