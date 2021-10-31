Roll20 Reveals Dates & Details For Roll20Con 2021

Roll20 took time this week to reveal their plans for Roll20Con 2021, including official dates and some of their special plans. This year's event will be taking place from November 12th-14th, as they continue their mission to celebrate all things tabletop and the community around it, while also raising money for a worthy cause. good cause. As you might suspect, everything is going to be held online, as they will broadcast most of the panels through Twitch. Some of the early panels include chats about Vampire: The Masquerade, Dungeons & Dragons, MonsDRAWsity, Call Of Cthulhu, Power Rangers RPG, and more. With everything culminating on Sunday with their Product Announcement panel 2pm. You can read more below and get details on those panels at the link above.

This year, Roll20 will be partnering with the charity Code2040, an nonprofit organization dedicated to ending racial inequality within the tech industry. Throughout the three days, Roll20 will be partnering with streamers, publishers, and other members of the TTRPG industry to raise money. Fans can learn more about Code2040 and can also donate through here. At this year's Roll20Con, attendees are also in for a variety of surprises, including a few exclusive announcements coming from Roll20. There will also be a preview of an exciting new title coming soon to the Roll20 Marketplace…so GMs, be sure to lead party members in the right direction and hopefully everyone makes it out in one piece.

"Roll20Con is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the online tabletop community, while also giving back to our own industry and community at the same time," said Amber Cook, Director of Marketing for Roll20. "We are able to receive so much joy, happiness, and connection from tabletop games, that it only makes sense to try and return some of that positivity back to the community that is giving it to us."