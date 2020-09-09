RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition Is Coming September 24th

Frontier Developments revealed this week that RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition will be released on PC and Nintendo Switch. As you might suspect, this is going to be everything ever released for the game in one collection so you can do everything in the main game and then tackle all of the expansions and add-ons. Or add in stuff to the park that players didn't get a chance to mess with for a long time. The game will come out on September 24th for the Switch as well as both through Steam and the Epic Games Store for PC. You can read more about it below along with the trailer showing off the goods!

While returning players can relive the full RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 experience, new players diving in for the first time will feel the thrill of building and managing the amusement park of their dreams. With RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition, you can become a true tycoon and embark on a promising managerial career, controlling park finances, shops services and staff. Succeed in dozens of scenarios, filling your bustling park with more than 300 unique coasters and rides, 500 scenery pieces, 60 shops and services, and 20 animals to rear and raise. If you prefer to let your imagination run wild and create your ideal park without money woes, RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition has you covered with Sandbox Mode. With all the creative tools at their disposal, including all content from the Soaked! and Wild! expansion packs, players shall relish the added challenge of creating and managing exhilarating waterparks and spectacular animal habitats. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition has been reimagined for the Nintendo Switch, including intuitive new controls designed to help you build the ultimate theme park anytime, anywhere. The PC version on the other hand shows RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 in widescreen for the first time, with full 1080p resolution and increased compatibility for new PC hardware.