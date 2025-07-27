Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Delightful Days, pokemon, Rookidee

Rookidee Starts in Pokémon GO August 2025 Community Day

Rookidee won this year's Community Day vote in Pokémon GO. As the elected winner, it will be the focus of August 2025 Community Day.

Article Summary Rookidee wins the player vote and headlines Pokémon GO Community Day on August 30, 2025.

Shiny Rookidee debuts, with boosted shiny rates and the exclusive move Air Cutter for Corviknight.

Special and free Timed Research offer encounters, rewards, and a Delightful Days–themed background.

Event bonuses include 1/4 Egg Hatch Distance, extra Candy, increased trades, and three-hour Lures.

For the first time in years, Pokémon GO players picked the next Community Day themselves with a vote. Rookidee is the winner, and will be the focus of the August 2025 Community Day. Let's get into the details.

Here are the full details for Rookidee Community Day, the newly announced August 2025 event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time : Saturday, August 30, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

: Saturday, August 30, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Featured Pokémon : Rookidee gets its Shiny release with the normal boosted Shiny rate for Community Days

: Rookidee gets its Shiny release with the normal boosted Shiny rate for Community Days Special moves : Evolve Corvisquire (Rookidee's Evolution) between the beginning of the event and September 6, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. local time to get a Corviknight that knows the Charged Attack Air Cutter: Trainer Battles: 45 power Gyms and raids: 55 power

: Evolve Corvisquire (Rookidee's Evolution) between the beginning of the event and September 6, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. local time to get a Corviknight that knows the Charged Attack Air Cutter: Community Day Special Research Storyline : A $1.99 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: For US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Rookidee Community Day–exclusive Special Research. Complete this research for even more rewards including: 3 encounters with Rookidee that have a Delightful Days–themed Special Background Additional encounters with Rookidee 1 Premium Battle Pass 1 Rare Candy XL And even more goodies! Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research go live. Don't forget: You're now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button. Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal and will not feature a story.

: A $1.99 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: Community Day Special Background Timed Research : A Free Timed Research will be available for all Trainers. Niantic writes: Keep Community Day going with a Timed Research opportunity that will last for a week following the event! Trainers that log in during August Community Day will receive Timed Research awarding an encounter with a Rookidee that has a Delightful Days–themed Special Background. You'll even have an increased chance to encounter Shiny Rookidee when you complete these research tasks! Don't forget, Trainers, you can evolve Corvisquire (Rookidee's Evolution) during the week following the event to get a Corviknight that knows the Charged Attack Air Cutter! Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Saturday, September 6, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. local time.

: A Free Timed Research will be available for all Trainers. Niantic writes: Event bonuses : 1/4 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period. 2× Candy for catching Pokémon. 2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon. Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours. Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours. GO Snapshot Photobombs One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of three for the day. While most bonuses are only active during the three-hour event period, these will be active from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time. Trades will require 50% less Stardust. While most bonuses are only active during the three-hour event period, these will be active from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time. Field Research: Complete tasks focused on catching Rookidee to earn Stardust, Great Balls, additional encounters with Rookidee, and more. Rare tasks will lead to encounters with Rookidee that have Delightful Days–themed Special Backgrounds/

:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!