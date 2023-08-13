Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aniplex, DeskWorks, RPG Time: The Legend of Wright

RPG Time: The Legend Of Wright Releases Free Monster Party Update

DeskWorks has released a brand new free update for RPG Time: The Legend Of Wright, giving players a chance to join the Monster Party.

DeskWorks and Aniplex released a brand new update this past week for RPG Time: The Legend Of Wright, as players can experience the Monster Party. This is a chance for you to dive back into the notebook, designed RPG game in which everything has been created to look like the drawings of a young kid making his own adventure. This is a completely free update that basically adds a bunch of new content to the game, as you get a new adventure with several games attached to it. As you can see from the images below, there are a lot of different addition that feel very different from the main game. The update is live right now for download on PC and consoles, as we have more info about it below.

"Welcome to the Monster Party—a festival held by Demon King Deathgawd, who previously faced off against Wright, the hero of RPG Time. Players will take control of their character and wield pen, paper, and dice to play a board game and collect Demon King Badges. Depending on their paths, players will experience a variety of imaginative events, and the character who finishes with the most Demon King Badges will be crowned the victor. RPG Time: The Legend of Wright seats players at the table of a one-of-a-kind notebook adventure made by Kenta, a boy who dreams of being a game creator. It is the culmination of sixteen years of conception and ten years of development by DeskWorks, who started their amazing career by winning the Grand Award from the 2007 Japan Game Awards, Amateur Division with their flagship game, Battle Quest. From there, RPG Time: The Legend of Wright was born with over two hundred pages of hand-drawn animation bursting with creativity which earned critical acclaim around the world."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!