Rugrats: Adventures In Gameland Reveals Collector's Editions

Rugrats: Adventures In Gameland released a new trailer this week, and revealed two Collector's Editions from Limited Run Games

The MIX, Limited Run Games, and Wallride have come together to reveal the full details of two new Collector's Editions for their retro game Rugrats: Adventures In Gameland. The team will have two distinct versions for you to purchase as you can choose between what is essentially the choice between the Orange NES version and the Orange VHS version, each of them coming with its own set of collectibles. Pre-orders for these will end on April 21, as they're available now on the website. We also got a brand new trailer for the main game, which you can check out above, set to be released on PC and all three major consoles sometime this Spring.

Collector's Editions

For fans of physical games, Limited Run is releasing physical editions of Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland, which are only available to pre-order until April 21st. Alongside standalone editions for the Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation 4 and 5, Limited Run is proud to offer two tiers of collector's editions. The VHS Edition is inspired by classic Nickelodeon orange tapes and features an LRG-signature VHS-styled box and gold Reptar SteelBook. Collectors going a step further can pick up a Collector's Edition that features an exclusive gold Reptar figure from Super7 alongside extras like a CD soundtrack, a digital code for the full game to be delivered upon digital release, and a certificate of authenticity.

Finally, for Rugrats fans looking to take the game's retro-inspiration to the next level, Limited Run is offering an exclusive NES edition. This throwback release can play Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland in retro mode fully on a player's original NES (or other compatible hardware). Players can pick up a standard edition or a Collector's Edition, which features the Super7 Reptar figure and an exclusive Nickelodeon-orange cartridge. NES Editions will also include email delivery of a PC code for the full game, so they can play as soon as Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland hits Steam!

Rugrats: Adventures In Gameland

A baby-fresh take on retro-inspired gameplay – Featuring a unique co-op design, where kids and parents need to stick together to win! A baby's gotta do what a baby's gotta do! Everyone's favorite babies are back in action! When Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, and Lil see a commercial for the new Reptar video game, they pretend that they're in a video game of their own! Through the power of imagination, the babies transform Tommy's house into a video game world full of action, excitement, and adventure!

Join Tommy, Chuckie, and the adorable twins Phil and Lil on a nostalgic adventure filled with chaos and a sprinkle of mischief. Switch between babies, each with their own special abilities, to overcome imagination-fueled levels. Weave through obstacles in high-speed chases, take down powerful bosses, or revel in creating the most destructive path possible as Reptaur. Inspired by classic titles of the NES era, Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland is a level-based co-op adventure that mixes retro aesthetics with modern sensibilities. Toggle between the 8bit and HD art styles, and take in the stunning hand-drawn animations reminiscent of the cartoon's original roots.

