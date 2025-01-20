Posted in: Games, Marvelous, Video Games | Tagged: Rune Factory, Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma Announced For May 2025 Release

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma brings a new action-packed entry to the series, as the game arrives on PC and Switch in May 2025

Article Summary Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma releases on PC and Switch, May 30, 2025.

Journey as an Earth Dancer to restore the lands of Azuma with new abilities.

Revive Azuma by farming, village building, and forging relationships.

Explore Japanese-inspired locales with romance and dynamic battles.

Marvelous Inc. revealed the latest entry in the Rune Factory series, as Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma has been confirmed for release this May. This all-new action RPG will add some extra life-simulation mechanics to the mix, as we'll be transported to the Eastern territory of Azuma, which has neem inspired by Japanese culture and visuals. You can check out more here, as the game will arrive on Steam and the Nintendo Switch on May 30, 2025.

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma

Ravaged by the effects of the Celestial Collapse and the cessation of power provided by the runes, the eastern lands of Azuma are a shadow of their prosperous past. Weakened by corruptive forces, the gods of nature retreated from the world, leaving mountains to crumble and fields to wither. The people of Azuma seek aid against a blight that has swept these once-bountiful lands. One young hero enters into a contract with a dragon and sets out on a journey. "Accept the might of the Earth Dancer. Use this power to save the land."

Guardians of Azuma takes players on an all-new adventure in the never-before-seen country of Azuma. Here, players will assume the role of an Earth Dancer destined to return hope—and life—to the once-thriving land. Choose from one of two protagonists whose fates are closely tied together, and experience reimagined and expanded Rune Factory gameplay; as an Earth Dancer, players will farm with grace, restore and build entire villages, and fight with new weapons like the Bow and Talismans. Azuma is a vast world to explore with majestic villages to uncover, each taking inspiration from Japanese culture and each with a seasonal theme. In addition to exploration, combat, and village-building, players will also cultivate relationships with the locals, recruiting them to your side in battle or to help manage the villages. Wield sacred treasures of the gods and the Earth Dancer's power of dance to purify the land and return Azuma to its former glory. The adventure of a new world awaits.

Bold New Abilities and Weapons: As an Earth Dancer, use the power of dance, sacred treasures, and fresh weapons like the Bow and Talismans to purify the land, farm, and undo the Blight's damage.

As an Earth Dancer, use the power of dance, sacred treasures, and fresh weapons like the Bow and Talismans to purify the land, farm, and undo the Blight's damage. It Takes a Village: Don't just mind the farm—rebuild entire villages! Construct and place buildings strategically to entice people to return to the villages and contribute. Revive the gods to bring vitality and valuable resources back to the plagued lands.

Don't just mind the farm—rebuild entire villages! Construct and place buildings strategically to entice people to return to the villages and contribute. Revive the gods to bring vitality and valuable resources back to the plagued lands. Your Fantasy Japanese Life: Experience beautiful Japanese-inspired character designs and aesthetics—from festivals to events to monsters. Explore Azuma's natural landscapes and its seasonal-themed locales steeped in tradition.

Experience beautiful Japanese-inspired character designs and aesthetics—from festivals to events to monsters. Explore Azuma's natural landscapes and its seasonal-themed locales steeped in tradition. Classic Romance and Relationships: Choose between male and female protagonists, then befriend or romance any of the eligible candidates—god and mortal alike—in fully voiced scenarios. Recruit these new friends to aid in dynamic battles, too!

