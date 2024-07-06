Posted in: Games, Jagex, Runescape, Video Games | Tagged: Runefest

RuneFest Returns To The United Kingdom Next March

After being forced into a hiatus due to the pandemic, Jagex has confirmed that RuneFest will be back next year for RuneScape fans.

Article Summary RuneFest 2025 is confirmed for March 1-2 in Birmingham, UK.

1000 additional tickets will be available this summer for RuneFest.

Refunds are an option for those who can't attend the new dates.

Jagex apologizes for inconvenience and promises a standout event.

Jagex has finally brought back one of their most popular events as they confirmed that RuneFest will make a return this March. This was an annual event for the company that started in 2010 and eas held in London for several years until it moved to Farnborough in 2018. Then the pandemic hit and put an end to things for a few years as it was forced into a hiatus. Now it's back, and this year they're bringing it to Birmingham. We have more info from the official press release below, as we're now waiting to see what kind of programming they have in store.

RuneFest 2025

Jagex is delighted to confirm that RuneFest will take place at the NEC in Birmingham, United Kingdom on March 1st – March 2nd, 2025, with an additional 1,000 tickets to be made available later this summer. All existing tickets will transfer automatically, meaning RuneFest will be bigger than ever. Any ticketholders who are unable to attend the new dates will be able to claim a full refund. Those of you who wish to claim a refund can do so at SeeTickets. As Insomnia will no longer be a part of RuneFest, there will be no access to other events at the NEC and camping is no longer available – all camping tickets purchased will be automatically refunded.

"We want to thank our fans for their patience while we found solutions to ensure RuneFest goes ahead, and we're excited to confirm the new date in March next year," said Meredith Ford, RuneFest Project Lead, Jagex. She continued, "RuneFest is now a standalone, independently-run event with the same ambition: bringing our wonderful community together to celebrate our games."

Jagex would like to apologise for any disruption caused to our fans, but is pleased to be able to confirm this new date for a fantastic celebration of all things RuneScape.

