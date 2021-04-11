RuneScape Launches The Once Upon A Time: Flashback Quest

Jagex has launched a new event in RuneScape as players can now experience the Once Upon A Time: Flashback quest. If you're well-versed in the history of the game, then this will give you a few throwback feelings of nostalgia as they are taking you back to campaigns long gone. As you might suspect, you're headed off to save the future of Gielinor, as the storyline's antagonist Relomia is rewriting old quests and altering Gielinor's history so that all of the main characters you've come to know are dying. It's up to you to put a stop to it. We have more info on that for you below as well as the news of a new illustrated history that will be published later in the Fall by Dark Horse Books.

