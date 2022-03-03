RuneScape Releases New Abyssal Slayer Creatures Update

Jagex has released a new update into RuneScape this week as players will have to deal with the new Abyssal Slayer Creatures. The shorthand to the new content is that is it here to provide you a series of systems and pathways to help train your Slayer skill to 120, earning items, abilities, and a number of rewards in the process. To be clear about this, it is member-only content that will feature three new Abyssal Slayer Creatures, with the primary goal of it to challenge the most accomplished combat players, as you will be required to have a Slayer skill 95 and above to attempt it. We have more details about this latest event for you below along with the trailer showing off what you can expect from it.

Located in the depths of the city of Senntisten, a portal has been opened allowing demons to pass through. Players will need to battle through the slayer dungeon, Senntisten Asylum, and face three new high-level Slayer creature mobs; Abyssal Savage (95 Slayer), Abyssal Beast (105 Slayer), and Abyssal Lord (115 Slayer). The Slayer update marks the five-year anniversary since the concept of these three demons were shown to the players in 2017 and has been a heavily requested update among the RuneScape community. Those who are brave enough will claim powerful rewards, including armour spikes upgrade to deal more damage, a tier 85 melee power armour helmet to increase adrenaline gains, and a brand-new 92 melee weapon called the Abyssal Scourge. This weapon serves as an update to the iconic Abyssal Whip that was first added to RuneScape over 17 years ago. RuneScape's Yak Track is also back from today until April 24th, where players can get their hands on Elder Gods themed cosmetic rewards and pets by taking part in fun and varied tasks all over Gielinor.