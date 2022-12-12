RuneScape Reveals 2023 Roadmap Content During Winter Summit

Jagex held a special Winter Summer 2022 livestream today as they revealed their content plans for RuneScape over 2023. A couple of members of the team went over what they have in store for players, which includes a brand new Grandmaster quest, as we're getting a sequel to the 17-year quest Desert Treasure in the form of Desert Treasure II – The Fallen Empire. You'll be able to head across four new areas that contact treasures to be sought after as well as a deadly new boss. They also revealed their plans for the holiday event starting on December 14th, as Santa comes to Gielinor and brings The Nutcracker with him, as well as an exclusive pub that "only the most festive adventurers can enter." We got details and the video below.

"Headlining the summit is the announcement of a new Grandmaster quest, a sequel to the iconic and beloved 17-year quest Desert Treasure. Desert Treasure II – The Fallen Empire will lead players across four brand new areas, each of which contains a deadly new boss. Vardorvis, Duke Sucellus, the Leviathan, and the mysterious Whisperer await adventurers brave enough to uncover the secrets buried in the Kharidian Desert. For the craftier Old School player, Forestry: Way of the Forester will expand upon the woodcutting skill bringing a more social and dynamic experience to one of the RuneScape series' most iconic activities. Resource competition will be removed to make way for a cooperative experience that can be ground out solo or with friends. Woodcutting findings can be made into forester campfires that can then be used to brew special teas. Perfect after a long day of skilling!"

"Next, Secret of the North is a brand new Master level quest that features a solo-only boss encounter with powerful new rewards, including an upgrade to the Ancient Potion, an upgrade to the Ancient Staff, and a brand new Venator Bow for all the archers. For the PvP players, Bounty Hunter will be making its bloody return in 2023. This minigame assigns a bounty for players to hunt as they set off into The Wilderness. Designed to be an onboarding point for players into PvP, the bounties given will be on players at a similar combat level, so every fight is a fair fight. Finally, polling has begun for players to vote on whether they want Old School RuneScape's first-ever new skill. As with all major changes to OSRS, the community needs to support this bold change. More details on this new skill and all the above updates will be revealed next year."