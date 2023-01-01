S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart Of Chornobyl Receives New Trailer

Indie developer and publisher GSC Game World released a brand new trailer this past week for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart Of Chornobyl. The nearly two-and-a-half-minute trailer gives better insight into the storyline for the game, as well as many of the mechanics you'll encounter as you search through an area completely changed by nuclear fallout. What will you discover within this space of mutants and other oddities? Enjoy the trailer as the game is still currently set for release sometime in December 2023.

"Chornobyl Exclusion Zone has changed dramatically after the second massive explosion in the year 2006. Violent mutants, deadly anomalies, and warring factions have made the Zone a very tough place to survive. Nevertheless, artifacts of unbelievable value attracted many people called S.T.A.L.K.E.R.s, who entered the Zone for their own risk striving to make a fortune out of it or even to find the Truth concealed in the Heart of Chornobyl. Take over the role of the lone stalker and explore a photorealistic seamless open world in a 64-km² radioactive zone with a variety of environments that reveal a post-apocalyptic atmosphere from different angles. Make your way through the Zone to define your destiny as you choose your paths within a highly branching epic story."

"Meet members of different factions, deciding which of them is worth your friendship and who deserves a bullet. Engage intense gunfights with a variety of enemies that follow different tactics trying to outsmart you. Choose your preferable firearms from 30+ types of weapons with numerous modifications that allow the creation of hundreds of distinctive lethal combinations. Prepare to encounter horrifying mutated creatures that will try to slaughter you following different behavior models. Each mutant may appear in different subtypes, which makes their behavior less predictable. Truly extreme danger represents regions with lairs with numerous mutants hunting in large groups. The most valuable artifacts and secrets of the Zone are hidden in the most dangerous places. Beware of the hazardous anomalies and unique devastating arch anomalies as you hunt for highly valuable artifacts scattered around the Zone. Will you dare to unveil the mysteries of the Zone that took the lives of many others before you?"