S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Releases Stories Untold Update

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has a new update full of special additions to the game, as the Stories Untold update is live

Article Summary The Stories Untold update brings a brand-new storyline and mysterious signal to S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

Explore new locations like the Fairy Tale Pioneer Camp and Old Mine in Red Forest, plus redesigned familiar zones.

Meet new characters with intriguing backgrounds and motivations as you unravel the secrets of the Zone.

The update introduces the GP37V2 rifle and unlocks a new hub area in Burnt Forest based on your story choices.

Indie game developer and publisher GSC Game World dropped a new update this month for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart Of Chornobyl, as the Stories Untold update is now live. The shorthand to this update is that you'll be given a new storyline to the Zone where you'll need to investigate a strange signal that's disrupting communications and causes bizarre symptoms. On top of that you'll see a new area, new gear, a new hub, and more. Youc an read more about the update here with the latest trailer.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl – Stories Untold

The emergency transmission now echoes across the Zone. Unraveling the mystery will take players on a journey that unfolds over hours of tense, gripping quests and into the depths of the Zone, where danger closes in and each choice pulls you deeper down the rabbit hole. With reality warping and threats lurking around each corner, discovering the truth behind the signal — and surviving — depends on instincts alone. This update unseals new corners of the Zone with a mix of new and re-populated locations to explore and unfamiliar faces to encounter. You'll venture into fresh territories like the Fairy Tale Pioneer Camp and the Old Mine in Red Forest — both hiding dangers and discoveries worthy of your time, if you survive long enough to uncover them.

Veteran stalkers will also notice that several familiar areas have been re-inhabited, with the story guiding players through Car Dump, Army Warehouses, City Boiler Room, Rail Depot near Malachite, and Volkhov SAM. Certain choices may even open new paths to entirely uncharted locations, rewarding those who trust their instincts. Along the way, players will meet new characters, each with their own background, motivations, and role in this unfolding mystery.

Every expedition requires the right tools, and this update introduces the GP37V2 — a refined variant of the GP37 built for tactically-minded stalkers. Equipped with a pre-installed suppressor, low-magnification scope, and a trigger group limited to single and burst fire, it rewards precision and careful execution. Choices matter in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 — and can quite literally shape the Zone itself. This remains true in the Stories Untold Content Update, with a possible outcome resulting in the emergence of a new hub in a sparsely populated area of the Burnt Forest. Technician, trader, medic, guide — everyone will be there, including a place to rest and your personal stash.

