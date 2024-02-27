Posted in: Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Heading Out, Serious Sim

Saber Interactive To Publish Heading Out This May

Saber Interactive will be taking on publishing duties for Heading Out, as the game will be released on PC via Steam this May.

Article Summary Saber Interactive announces May release for PC game Heading Out on Steam.

The game is a narrative-driven mix of racing and adventure set in the American West.

Heading Out features a unique comic book art style and '70s film-inspired story.

Players will make choices that influence their journey, adventures, and the game's ending.

Saber Interactive revealed this morning they are partnering with indie developer Serious Sim to publish their latest game, Heading Out, this May. In what feels like a mix of Kentucky Route Zero and old-school racing games, you'll be on the run in a muscle car and driving through the American West with a story that feels like a '70s film. All with an art style that feels like you're in the middle of a comic book story. The company also confirmed the release date, as it will be coming out on PC via Steam on May 7, 2024. Enjoy the latest trailer as we wait to dive into the game this Spring.

Heading Out

It's you, your car, and the road. Take off down America's cities, highways, and backroads on an emotional trip of discovery, blending white-knuckle racing, strategy, and storytelling. Grab the wheel and choose your own route across the USA on an unpredictable thrill ride shaped by the decisions you make. It's not about the destination – it's about your journey.

Your Adventure: Each trip offers a unique balance of high-speed chases and races, treacherous hazards and challenges, and colorful characters and stories, brought to life with stylish graphic novel visuals. Outrun your fears and the law, pursue your dreams, and risk the consequences at the end of the road.

Each trip offers a unique balance of high-speed chases and races, treacherous hazards and challenges, and colorful characters and stories, brought to life with stylish graphic novel visuals. Outrun your fears and the law, pursue your dreams, and risk the consequences at the end of the road. Your Choices: Every journey is yours to define. Strategically plan out your route and resources in advance on the map, or hit the gas and fly by the seat of your pants. Each decision shapes the road ahead, including your narrative encounters, fuel consumption, car condition, and wanted level.

Every journey is yours to define. Strategically plan out your route and resources in advance on the map, or hit the gas and fly by the seat of your pants. Each decision shapes the road ahead, including your narrative encounters, fuel consumption, car condition, and wanted level. Your Legend: Your unique story unfolds with every pitstop across the heartland. Meet strangers, oddballs, and lost souls who'll influence your tale, but don't linger too long – you've got to keep moving. Listen to radio hosts spread your myth to the people as it grows while an eclectic Americana soundtrack carries you down the horizon.

