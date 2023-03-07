Saleblazers Announces Early Access Release For This Spring Will you be able to make it out alive in the highly competitive retail survivor game Saleblazers? Find out when it drops this Spring.

Indie developer and publisher Airstrafe Interactive revealed they will release their latest game, Saleblazers, into Steam's Early Access this Spring. The game is a weird and unique take on survival sandbox titles as you'll be playing shopkeepers on an island filled with danger, as you can either take on the world solo or team up with friends for multiplayer, attempting to build shops. Eventually, turning everything you have into a giant megamall as you'll use everything at your disposal to thwart the attackers and have a successful business that doesn't rely on Black Friday to keep itself afloat. We don't have a firm date beyond the idea we'll see the game in Q2 2023, but for now, you can read more below and check out the latest trailer.

"Stranded on a mysterious island, you'll have to sell and fight for your life to escape! Venture across the island searching for resources, but beware of powerful enemies and bosses who may stand in your way. Wield almost anything as a weapon to confront the challenges ahead – research and craft something mighty to equip, or pick up a random object and start swinging!"

Survive an Open World Sandbox: Explore handcrafted, reactive, open world island districts filled with rich lore and deadly enemies.

Explore handcrafted, reactive, open world island districts filled with rich lore and deadly enemies. Build Your Dream Shop: Gather, craft, farm, fish, buy, or steal to stock your self-made shop! Construct and customize your store to lure the best customers and haggle for maximum profit.

Gather, craft, farm, fish, buy, or steal to stock your self-made shop! Construct and customize your store to lure the best customers and haggle for maximum profit. Quest & Battle: Explore the handcrafted open world of Saleblazers. Complete quests and defeat bosses, experiencing the first acts of an ongoing narrative campaign as you work toward building a rocket ship to freedom.

Explore the handcrafted open world of Saleblazers. Complete quests and defeat bosses, experiencing the first acts of an ongoing narrative campaign as you work toward building a rocket ship to freedom. Team Up with Friends Online: Build, quest, and explore together. Invade other players alone or with allies to peacefully trade for items – or attempt to steal their valuable resources for yourself!