Crusader Kings III Turns DLC Content Into Paid Subscription

Those who don't wish to purchase all of the Crusader Kings III DLC content can now pay for it through a subscription if they want

Paradox Interactive has decided to take all of the DLC content for Crusader Kings III and turn it into a subscription service for players. Simply put, those who own the base game now have the option to unlock every piece of content for a monthly fee, if they choose to do so. This is not a forced subscription; you can buy the individual DLCs on your own if you want them. But for those who have zero desire to do so, this is an option for you to get everything unlocked at once and buzz through the game at whatever pace you deem fit, without the commitment of a full purchase. It's not the first time they've done this, as there are subscription services for Hearts of Iron IV and Europa Universalis IV; it's just a new option for this title. You can read mroe details about it below as you'll see the option available in the game.

Crusader Kings III Subscriptions

Owners of the Crusader Kings III base game now have the opportunity to pay a monthly fee that opens all of the expanded content for the game – every expansion, every cosmetic or event pack. Everything. The subscription includes all major expansions, flavor packs, event packs, cosmetics, plus community creator/modder content, including the "instant unlock" items previously provided to Chapter owners. Real strategy requires cunning, and if you've been reluctant to test your scheming ways on the grand medieval landscape of Crusader Kings III, this subscription will allow you to experience the many new events and decisions as well as fresh historical flavor and character, with new challenges drawn from the distant past. Included in the subscription is:

Expansions, adding new major features and dramatically transforming the game experience.

Flavor packs, which highlight historic struggles in specific regions.

Event packs with colorful new choices for your characters as they make their mark on history.

Cosmetic content, including historical clothing styles for some regions and music packs for deeper immersion.

Every content pack specifically designed for Crusader Kings III by established community modders and creators.

by established community modders and creators. All "instant unlock" content provided to Chapter owners throughout the life of Crusader Kings III.

