NBA 2K25 Reveals All Cover Athletes & First Details

2K Games have revealed the initial details about NBA 2K25 today, along with all of the cover athletes to all of this year's editions.

Article Summary NBA 2K25 covers feature Jayson Tatum, A'ja Wilson, and Vince Carter.

Special WNBA Edition exclusive to GameStop physical stores.

New Gen versions boast ProPLAY technology and crossplay options.

Enhanced gameplay includes MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and The City experiences.

2K Games and developer Visual Concepts have officially revealed all of the covers for NBA 2K25, along with the first set of details about this year's editions of the franchise. The primary Standard Edition of the game will feature NBA All-Star Boston Celtics Forward and reigning NBA Champion Jayson Tatum; and back-to-back WNBA Champion and Las Vegas Aces Forward, A'ja Wilson. Wilson will also be featured on the WNBA Edition, which will be sold as a GameStop exclusive Physical Edition in the United States and Canada. Meanwhile, 2024 Hall of Fame inductee Vince Carter will grace the cover of the Hall of Fame Edition. We also have the first major pieces of news on the game for you here from the team, as it will be released on PC and all three major consoles on September 6, 2024.

NBA 2K25

With NBA 2K25, players will forge a dynasty in MyCAREER, compete in new MyTEAM modes, and, for those on New-Gen platforms, players will also experience an added sixth era in MyNBA, a more compact and interactive City, along with the chance to cement their G.O.A.T. status in The W. In addition to new updates in MyCAREER and MyTEAM, players on Current-Gen will experience an all-new Neighborhood metropolis to explore, where they will complete quests, earn rewards, and eclipse their rivals.

The New-Gen version of NBA 2K25 is available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and is now supported on PC. Powered by enhanced ProPLAY technology, New-Gen NBA 2K25 delivers the franchise's most true-to-life basketball experience yet, offering players the ultimate control in how they dominate the competition. Players on PC with compatible specs will now benefit from the enhanced realism of ProPLAY technology and the ability to compete in modes such as MyNBA, The W, and in The City. Crossplay will only be available on New-Gen consoles.

"It's an honor to be named a cover athlete for NBA 2K25," said Jayson Tatum. "I've been playing NBA 2K since I was a kid and it's been a dream to one day be on the cover. Even after coming off an NBA Championship, it's humbling to see this come to life."

"Being featured on the NBA 2K25 cover is a big moment for me and a testament to the ever-growing fandom of the WNBA," said A'ja Wilson. "Seeing more and more WNBA athletes scanned into NBA 2K25 to best capture the style and confidence of the league has been empowering, and I can't wait for fans to experience it in-game."

"Between the honors NBA 2K and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame have bestowed upon me, this year is an unforgettable one, making me pause with gratitude at my career," said Vince Carter. "Being named a cover athlete would have always been a special moment for me, but it is a particular honor to be on the cover of the NBA 2K25 Hall of Fame Edition."

"In a year that showcases competition at the highest level – and in a play style that is uniquely one's own – we're thrilled to share Jayson, A'ja, and Vince as the NBA 2K25 cover athletes," said Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts. "The development team has delivered another innovative experience for basketball lovers, setting up NBA 2K25 to be the next icon in this long-standing dynasty."

