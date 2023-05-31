Samsung Gaming Hub Adds Antstream Arcade & Blacknut Samsung has two new gaming services being added to their Smart TV's as players can now access Antstream Arcade and Blacknut.

Samsung announced this morning they have added two new gaming services to their Smart TV's Gaming Hub, as Antstream Arcade and Blacknut join their system. The two services combined will be adding over 3,000 games for players to try out, as you'll be able to access both apps on select models and be able to access their cloud gaming services instantly. The two join other game streaming systems like Xbox Game Pass, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, and Utomik to provide players with as many cloud and streaming options as possible. We have quotes from all three parties involved for you below.

"Samsung Gaming Hub offers players more ways to access the titles they love and discover new ones to play from our game streaming partners, no console required," said Mike Lucero, Head of Product Management for Gaming at Samsung Electronics. "With Antstream Arcade and Blacknut, we've made games even easier to jump into. Now all you need to do is pick up your Samsung TV remote to enjoy great games like 'Pac-Man' and 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire?', or pair your Bluetooth controller to access thousands of world-class games across genres. With more games and more ways to play, there has never been a better time to play games on Samsung Gaming Hub."

"Antstream Arcade delivers the best retro arcade video game streaming experience, and we're proud to align with strong partners like Samsung Gaming Hub that can help us reach more players," said Steve Cottam, CEO of Antstream Arcade. "We've experienced firsthand the excitement people have playing the games of their youth and sharing those games with the next generation of gamers."

"Blacknut is thrilled to partner with Samsung Gaming Hub and introduce our catalog to the popular game streaming platform," said Nabil Laredj, VP, Business Development & Licensing at Blacknut. "With over 500 games and options for everyone, we are excited to be able to bring cloud gaming to the whole family in a whole new way."

