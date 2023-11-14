Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Samsung, Video Games | Tagged: Boosteroid, cloud gaming

Samsung Gaming Hub Adds Boosteroid To The System

If you need more cloud gaming options on your Samsung Gaming Hub, you now have a new option as Boosteroid has joined the lineup.

Article Summary Samsung Gaming Hub integrates Boosteroid, expanding cloud gaming service offerings.

Boosteroid joins Xbox, NVIDIA, and others as a Samsung game streaming partner.

Access a vast range of games directly on Samsung smart devices without extra hardware.

Boosteroid promises no-download AAA gaming for Samsung users at around $8 per month.

Samsung announced today that they have a new cloud gaming service on the Samsung Gaming Hub, as Boosteroid has joined their Smart TV system. The company has slowly been signing up new cloud systems to add to its platform so that gamers who wish to explore more options that don't involve a console have a plethora to choose from. If you haven't used their service before, they provide a mix of modern titles as well as retro games, allowing you to access a number of titles that don't require accounts or updates. However, there are games on here that will require a login, and its not a free service as it'll run you about $8 per month (depending on where you live). We have more info from the announcement below.

"Boosteroid joins Samsung game streaming partners Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Antstream Arcade, and Blacknut Cloud Gaming to bring the best streaming games to Samsung device owners. Through Gaming Hub and Boosteroid, users can seamlessly enjoy a vast catalog of free and paid games directly on Samsung devices. The world's largest independent cloud gaming provider has joined the growing lineup of Samsung Gaming Hub partners providing access to high-end video games on compatible Smart TVs, monitors, and the Freestyle 2nd Gen projector. "

"Samsung Gaming Hub continues to provide high-quality game-streaming to give players more ways to discover and play the games they love," said Mike Lucero, Head of Gaming for Samsung Electronics America. "Game streaming is more popular than ever, and we aim to make it easier for players to access. With a Bluetooth game controller, virtually anyone can pick up and start playing games with Samsung technology. Our content library just got bigger with Boosteroid's catalog of well-loved games."

"We created Boosteroid to offer players effortless access to high-end gaming rigs through the cloud, allowing unlimited AAA gaming," said Vlad Kosmin, Corporate Vice President for Boosteroid. "Samsung Gaming Hub is a dream platform for our players because it was built from the ground up for game streaming, removing barriers to entry with no downloads and no consoles or PC required. We're eager to welcome a new community of players to our platform through Samsung."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!