Samsung Gaming Hub To Receive Xbox App On TV's & Monitors

Samsung revealed that they have officially partnered with Xbox to bring over their app to the Samsung Gaming Hub on their monitors and TVs. The company will be starting up this new game streaming discovery platform later this year as they will be adding it to their line of Smart TVs. Which includes the Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, QLEDs, and its 2022 Smart Monitor Series. The partnership will give users who utilize the hub the ability to stream over 100 high-quality games through the Xbox app, including games at launch from the company's many developers and studios. Basically, they're giving you their version of Xbox Game Pass right at the start for you to access a decent library without having to own a console. Which is an interesting choice for Xbox to do, but at the same time, shows off the capabilities of their cloud gaming network. We have a couple quotes about the deal below.

"Xbox has been an integral partner for Samsung and shares in our vision and dedication to bring the ultimate game streaming experience to everywhere in the home," said Won-Jin Lee, President and Head of the Service Business Team at Samsung Electronics. "We are excited to deepen our partnership with Xbox by adding the Xbox app to Samsung Gaming Hub, which now gives Samsung Smart TV users access to hundreds of Xbox Game Pass games. With the same ease that our customers watch live sports and stream movies on Samsung Neo QLEDs and QLEDs, they can now play their favorite games." "We're on a quest to bring the joy and community of gaming to everyone on the planet, and bringing the Xbox app to smart TVs is another step in making our vision a reality," said Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming. "That's why we're excited to partner with Samsung, a global leader in TVs, on bringing Xbox to more players. Working with Samsung has helped us provide more access to gaming and enabled us to welcome new players into our thriving community."