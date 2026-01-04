Samsung Reveals New Premium Micro RGB TV Options For CES 2026

Posted in: Conventions, Events, Game Hardware, Games, Samsung, Technology, Video Games | Tagged: CES 2026, tv

Among the reveals Samsung made during its First Look 2026 presentation and livestream ahead of CES 2026, the company showcased a look at its new line of Premium Micro RGB TVs. The shorthand to this is they're offering them up in various new sizes, giving those who want one in a bigger picture quality the chance to get them in the size they want. We have more notes from the team below.

Samsung Premium Micro RGB TVs

Building on the 115-inch Micro RGB introduced in 2025, the new lineup includes advanced features and new enhancements that elevate picture performance across color, clarity and style.

Micro RGB Technology uses sub-100 μm red, green, and blue LEDs that each emit light independently. This advanced display architecture enables ultra-precise light control and improved color accuracy. Enhanced picture-processing technologies, including 4K AI Upscaling Pro and AI Motion Enhancer Pro, further refine brightness, smooth out motion, and add clarity in real time.

Micro RGB AI Engine Pro is equipped with a next-generation AI chipset that enables more precise frame-by-frame clarity and realism. It also includes Micro RGB Color Booster Pro and Micro RGB HDR Pro to provide a vivid color experience that makes viewing content feel as real as seeing it in person.

The Micro RGB Precision Color 100 features a refined Micro RGB light source with enhanced RGB color dimming precision, providing unparalleled color expression. Certified by VDE, Micro RGB Precision Color 100 achieves 100% of the BT.2020 wide color gamut, delivering hyper-real hues and brilliant brightness.

Upgraded Vision AI Companion, Samsung's multi-agent platform, combines large language model (LLM)-powered intelligence with natural conversation via Bixby. It enables conversational search, interactive Q&A, proactive recommendations and access to AI features and apps such as Live Translate, Generative Wallpaper and Perplexity.

Samsung's proprietary Glare Free technology minimizes reflections to further preserve clear color and contrast in a variety of lighting conditions for the best viewing experience.

Enhanced audio features including Dolby Atmos for multidimensional sound, Adaptive Sound Pro for optimized clarity based on room and content types and Q-Symphony, which connects TV speakers with compatible Samsung devices to deliver a deeper soundstage. All 2026 Samsung TVs will also feature Eclipsa Audio, the new spatial sound system engineered for immersive 3D audio.

