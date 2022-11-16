Samurai Maiden Will Be Released In Early December

D3PUBLISHER Inc. announced this morning that Samurai Maiden is coming to PC and consoles in a couple of weeks. Developed by Shade Inc., this brand new samurai action title will have you taking on the role of a schoolgirl named Tsumugi Tamaori, who teams up with several new friends in an effort to defeat an army of undead evil. She'll do so with her expert samurai sword skills as you slice your way through tons of henchmen to get to a source of great evil that has been building underneath the Honnoji Temple. Enjoy the trailer and info below before the game is released for PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch on December 8th, 2022.

"Samurai Maiden follows the story of high school student Tsumugi Tamaori who is summoned in her sleep to the historic Sengoku period and the smoldering Honnoji Temple. Together with historical figure Nobunaga Oda and a trio of newfound ninja friends, Tsumugi and team race through the underworld to slaughter mobs of undead enemies with powerful swordsmanship and mystical abilities. Using stylish combination attacks and strong counters, Tsumugi is well equipped to slay groups of zombies as well as tough bosses, alongside her friendly ninja friends while quarreling, laughing, and fighting, all while forging new bonds in the process."

"The group can also unlock special abilities using the "Gokage System," which allows a rapid combination of Tsumugi's sword style and The Gokage's powerful ninjutsu. From the samurai's slashing and piercing attacks – to the ninjas' wire arm, freezing yin yang jutsu, and various kunai attacks, players will be able to utilize these two types of offense to fight through the hoard of enemies. And when the action gets tough, activate the Devoted Heart technique to have samurai and ninja lock lips to enhance their abilities. Will they be able to rewrite history?"