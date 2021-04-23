Samurai Warriors 5 Introduces Four New Characters

Koei Tecmo revealed today that they have four new characters coming to Samurai Warriors 5 to join the cast of characters. As it is with all the games in the franchise, all four of them have a historical reference to whatever period in time is currently being served in the story. The four new characters include the kusarigama expert and head of the Iga Ninjas, Sandayū Momochi, the Ninja Sword master Hattori Hanzō, a professional mercenary who serves whoever pays and has no good/evil alignment known as Magoichi Saika, and last is the great samurai Yasuke who serves as Nobunaga's retainer. All four of them being fine additions to the series that people will have fun playing as.

On top of that, Omega Force revealed that for the first time, adult versions of both "The Demon King" Nobunaga Oda and the Oda family's retainer Mitsuhide Akechi will also be playable! Their inclusions come with Nobunaga's proficient sword techniques and Mitsuhide's fearsome combination attacks, which will make taking down endless supplies of never-ending fighters easier. You can check out the latest trailer below showing all four of them off as the game is still set to be released on June 24th.

Experience exhilarating action set in a dramatic historical setting in Samurai Warriors 5. As the latest numbered entry in the Samurai Warriors franchise, the story, characters, and visuals have been re-imagined to set the stage for a thrilling new series. The story takes place after the Ōnin War during the golden age of the Sengoku period, and features a story that centers on the lives of two of the most representative military commanders of this era: Nobunaga Oda and Mitsuhide Akechi. Choose from a number of new and returning characters while utilizing new abilities to take on evolving enemy forces. Experience electrifying Musou action like never before! Experience an intense historical drama set during Japan's Sengoku period, told from the perspective of this era's foremost military commanders: Nobunaga Oda and Mitsuhide Akechi.

Both returning heroes and brand new characters have received re-imagined designs in order to showcase the captivating world of the Sengoku period.

Enjoy exhilarating strategic action on an evolved battlefield.

Enemy forces continue to evolve as time passes in the story, making full use of a number of different military tactics to take on the player.