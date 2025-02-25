Posted in: Arc System Works, Cygames, Games, Granblue Fantasy Versus, Video Games | Tagged: Granblue Fantasy, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Sandalphon Joins Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising This Week

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is getting a new character added to the roster, as Sandalphon joins the game later this week

Article Summary Sandalphon joins Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising as a new DLC character this week, offering new gameplay dynamics.

Exciting updates include a Battle Pass Round 7, online training mode, and system-wide balancing changes.

Deluxe Character Pass 2 offers five new characters and bonuses, including new stages and color variations.

Pop Team Epic characters debut as Premium Avatars, adding humor and charm to the online lobby experience.

Arc System Works and Cygames revealed today that a new massive update is coming to Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising tomorrow with a new roster addition. First off, Version 2.00 will be released on February 26, and with it comes the latest character addition in Sandalphon. Players will also be able to purchase Battle Pass Round 7, see a new mini-game for online lobbies, have access to an online training mode, see a system-wide balancing update, and more. We have details of what's to come below from he devs, as the full patch notes can be found on the game's website.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising – Sandalphon

Sandalphon is now obtainable as a DLC character (Voice: Howard Wang [EN]/Kenichi Suzumura [JP]). This addition to the roster includes a Premium Avatar of him that can be set as a Partner Character to give you advice and support while playing, a character badge, and more! Sandalphon is a powerful primal beast known as the supreme primarch, leader of the angels. He inherited this position from Lucifer, to whom he is eternally devoted. There was a time, however, when Sandalphon resented the skies and sought to bring calamity thundering down on all its creatures. He will bear this crime for the rest of his existence, even as he watches over the Sky Realm and the perpetually evolving lives that inhabit it.

Deluxe Character Pass 2

Deluxe Character Pass 2 and Character Pass 2 are now available. Players can acquire this set of characters at a special price by purchasing Character Pass 2 or go all-in with Deluxe Character Pass 2, which includes access to all five characters upon their release and other exclusive bonuses. Additional bonuses include four color variations and three weapon skins for each of the DLC characters, the new stage Canaan Shrine, and the Premium Avatar, Sandalphon (Dark).

Sandalphon: Feb. 26, 2025

Feb. 26, 2025 Galleon: Spring 2025

Spring 2025 Wilnas: Summer 2025

Summer 2025 Meg: Fall 2025

Fall 2025 Ilsa: Early 2026

Pop Team Epic Joins as Premium Avatars

Popuko and Pipimi from the popular webcomic and anime Pop Team Epic are now available as Premium Avatars. Players can choose one of these chaotic girls as a lobby avatar to bring the laughs online or as a partner to receive colorful commentary on their matches and other in-game events. They also come with their own respective profile badges. In addition, a new costume for Beelzebub, as well as past rewards from Premium Battle Passes 1 and 2 are now available as DLC content. Past Premium Battle Pass rewards that are making a return include Narmaya and Zeta's costumes, various weapon skins, and more.

Battle Pass Round 7

The latest battle pass, Battle Pass Round 7, includes additional in-game items that can be unlocked, such as character illustrations, music, badges, trophies, and more. A new lobby avatar, Ewiyar, can also be obtained as a battle pass reward. Players can obtain even more rewards by purchasing Premium Battle Pass Round 7, which includes an Arbitrator of the Shore costume for Zooey in addition to exclusive character colors and weapon skins.

