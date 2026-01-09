Posted in: Conventions, Events, Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: CES 2026, SanDisk

SanDisk Unveils New Optimus SSD Product Line During CES 2026

SanDisk unveiled a new SSD lineup during CES 2026 in Las Vegas this week, as we got our first look at the Optimus SSD Product Line

Article Summary SanDisk launches new Optimus SSD lineup, rebranding WD_BLACK and WD Blue NVMe SSDs at CES 2026.

Optimus SSDs feature bold new designs inspired by SanDisk's heritage and focus on innovation.

Three Optimus models target creators, gamers, and professionals needing speed and reliability.

Optimus GX PRO stands as Sandisk’s flagship, built for AI PCs, high-end gaming, and professional workstations.

SanDisk unveiled a brand-new product line during CES 2026 this week, showcasing the new Optimus SSD lineup of products. As you can see here, they are offering several new options for SSD cards, depending on the storage and performance you need for your setup. This also marks the rebranding of their WD_BLACK and WD Blue NVMe SSDs lines, with sleeker designs and packaging all around. We have more details from the company below about this new lineup.

SanDisk Optimus SSD

Featuring a striking new packaging and product design inspired by the company's innovation and iconic branding, the introduction of SanDisk Optimus creates room for future growth as the company expands its offerings to support the needs of gamers, creators, and professionals. The new design is inspired by the company's pioneering brand heritage and relentless focus on delivering innovation that delights end users. While the overall look and feel of the SanDisk Optimus brand is boldly different, its product portfolio carries forward SanDisk's long-standing reputation for superior quality and reliability, characteristics that have shaped the company's longstanding legacy of flash innovation.

SanDisk Optimus – Designed as a benchmark performance hero, built for content creators who demand faster, smoother computing. These drives deliver the right balance of speed and affordability. Previously branded as WD Blue, including the WD Blue SN5100 NVMe SSD.

Designed as a benchmark performance hero, built for content creators who demand faster, smoother computing. These drives deliver the right balance of speed and affordability. Previously branded as WD Blue, including the WD Blue SN5100 NVMe SSD. SanDisk Optimus GX – Gaming without limits, designed for players who want lightning-fast load times, expanded capacity, and power efficiency. Previously branded as WD_BLACK, including the WD_BLACK SN7100 NVMe SSD.

Gaming without limits, designed for players who want lightning-fast load times, expanded capacity, and power efficiency. Previously branded as WD_BLACK, including the WD_BLACK SN7100 NVMe SSD. SanDisk Optimus GX PRO – The flagship of the SanDisk Optimus brand portfolio, the SanDisk Optimus GX PRO represents the pinnacle of performance. These drives are designed for developers, professionals and gamers in the pursuit of the latest technological breakthrough and uncompromising performance who are looking to build AI PCs, workstations, or high-end PCs. SanDisk Optimus GX PRO combines cutting-edge storage technologies with increased capacity. Previously branded as WD_BLACK, including the WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe SSD.

