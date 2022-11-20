Satisfactory Releases New Update 7 With Several New Features

Coffee Stain Studios released new details for Update 7 of Satisfactory, as the game received the content last week for free. The game is still technically in Early Access for both Steam and Epic Games Store, as the update is basically providing players the content they need to get the most out of the game. This time around, they have given you more control over how things are made, as well as a better way to collect rewards and feel like the factory you have created is far more powerful. We have the dev notes for you below as the update is live.

Take Full Creative Control In Satisfactory

The headline feature of Satisfactory Update 7 allows players to create their own combinations of buildings and components, and save them to be built over and over again. The Blueprint Designer will significantly change how players can approach building their factory, enabling them to design their own Blueprint solutions, with both fully functional production lines and aesthetic factory designs. Players simply place a Blueprint Designer (pictured below) and construct other buildings within the design space. They can save their setup and a Blueprint will be saved with their custom set-up to be used over and over. Additionally, production-line Blueprints will be fully functional as Conveyor Belts, Pipelines, Power connections and Recipes can be used and saved. Players can look forward to this feature appearing in the Build Menu which will house all player Blueprints. Additionally, factory-building moguls can organize to their own preferences, fully controlling categories, subcategories, and ordering.

Harvest For Rewards

Update 7 will contain 'creature hostility' modes, to complement individual styles of play. 'Regular' is where hostile creatures attack player characters, 'Retaliate' will see hostile creatures only attack if the player attacked them first, and 'Passive' sees creatures never attack the player character. These modes come with a promise of new game modes in future updates! Now players will have more options on hunting alien creatures and can be rewarded with coupons for killing and looting alien creatures on their venture for total planetary industrialization. Alien DNA Capsules, produced from the remains of hostile alien wildlife, can now be exchanged for FICSIT Coupons in the AWESOME Sink.

Better, Faster, Stronger, But Not Harder!

This new update also brings a brand new 'Sprint Mode' via Ziplines. Using the same controls as regular sprinting, players can enter Zipline Sprinting. The greater the distance travelled, the faster the Zipline Sprinting goes, assisting players increase efficiency and productivity. With ease of movement a key player in this update, Conveyor Belts have gotten a new support that can be attached to ceilings. Additionally, Conveyor attachment placement has been upgraded, now helping players play smarter by automatically selecting the correct attachments dependent on surfaces.