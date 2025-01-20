Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lithic Entertainment, Scaravan 66

Scaravan 66 Will Release Steam Next Fest Demo in February

Just a few months after being announced, Scaravan 66 will have a free demo for people to play during Steam Next Fest in February

Article Summary Scaravan 66 demo debuts at Steam Next Fest, running from February 24 to March 3.

Take control of Lucky, battling monsters to escape Route 66 in this car combat roguelike.

Strategize pit stops and alliances with Road Reapers for new perks and abilities.

No two runs are the same; outsmart the devil's designs in ever-changing challenges.

Indie game developer and publisher Lithic Entertainment has confirmed Scaravan 66 will be a part of Steam Next Fest this February. The game was only just announced back in November, as the team is making a car combat roguelike title featuring a cavalcade of characters. But it sounds like they may be further along than we thought if they're already promising a demo from February 24 until March 3. For now, enjoy the trailer as we wait to see it arrive.

Scaravan 66

In Scaravan 66, take the wheel as Lucky, an arrogant greaser doomed to roam the asphalt of Route 66 for eternity. Armed with a powerful shotgun and an insatiable need for speed, she'll battle nightmarish monsters–and the devil herself–determined to drag her back in. Each run brings a chance to claw her way to freedom, but only if she can survive the relentless ride to the end of the road. Master the treacherous terrain of Route 66, where every pit stop could mean the difference between life and death. Learn to think strategically as you manage pit stops and forge alliances with eccentric Road Reapers along the way to score new perks, abilities, and skills for the fight ahead. Stop by the Junkyard to purchase permanent upgrades to soup up your sweet ride, and remember, those foes who have bested you in the past will return, hell-bent on revenge!

Gunning for the End of the Road: As a Road Reaper, you'll gun down every Devil-sent demon and undead on your way to that elusive end of the road. With each attempt to escape your hell, you'll grow stronger and unravel more about yourself and the world you're tethered to.

As a Road Reaper, you'll gun down every Devil-sent demon and undead on your way to that elusive end of the road. With each attempt to escape your hell, you'll grow stronger and unravel more about yourself and the world you're tethered to. Perks, Powers, and Pit Stops: Need to make a pit stop? Make strategic stops and visit other Road Reapers on the route who will lend you their powers and help you go that extra mile.

Need to make a pit stop? Make strategic stops and visit other Road Reapers on the route who will lend you their powers and help you go that extra mile. Geared for Replayability: No two attempts to escape your tether are ever the same. With each attempt, discover more about your fellow Reapers, the fiends who stand in your way, and even yourself.

No two attempts to escape your tether are ever the same. With each attempt, discover more about your fellow Reapers, the fiends who stand in your way, and even yourself. Devil's Diabolical Designs: The Devil is always one step ahead as she orchestrates her symphony of carnage against you. Enemies sent to stop your escape will differ in number and strength, as she watches your every move and fine-tunes her strategy. She is always plotting against you!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!