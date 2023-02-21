Schell Games Announces I Expect You To Die 3: Cog In The Machine Schell Games will make it a trilogy as I Expect You To Die 3: Cog In The Machine is currently in the works for VR platforms.

Schell Games have revealed they are currently developing I Expect You To Die 3: Cog In The Machine, making it a trilogy for VR platforms. The company will be bringing back the faceless spy on an all-new set of puzzle-solving adventures, in which it will be up to you to complete the missions in the best puzzle-solving ways possible. The company didn't really touch on a release date, but we did get a brief look at it this morning with the reveal trailer, which we have for you below, along with a few quotes from the people involved.

"In I Expect You To Die 3, players must outwit their most cunning adversary to date in this spy-themed VR puzzle series. Players will experience brand-new missions, wield complex gadgets, visit action-packed locales, engage with robots, harness the power of telekinesis, and wear custom attire as they dive back into the world of espionage. The three-quel is full of the classic I Expect You To Die hilarity. From cheeky jokes to multiple outrageous puzzle solutions, players familiar and new to the franchise will enjoy tactical challenges in tandem with light-hearted humor."

"I Expect You To Die launched in 2016, and the franchise has expanded beyond our expectations thanks to the passion and hard work of the development teams and our amazing fans," said Jesse Schell, CEO of Schell Games. "We are truly grateful for the community of Secret Agents who supported the series over the years, and we're excited to declassify top secret missions that anyone can enjoy."

"We have some unique and exciting locations in I Expect You To Die 3, and we can't wait to see how players creatively solve puzzles in a race to beat Dr. Zor at his own game," said Matt Mahon, VP of Engineering and Project Director for I Expect You To Die 3. "Players new to the series can jump right in and have a great time, and returning fans will appreciate some fun nods to the prior games."