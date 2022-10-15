Sci-Fi Creative Game SuchArt Has Officially Left Early Access

HypeTrain Digital, along with developer Goose Minded has officially released the full version of SuchArt this week, leaving Early Access. If you haven't seen this game yet, this is a first-person artistic sandbox title in which you will make new forms of art to be seen throughout space in special galleries and for unique clients. Everything from small figures to large works to even decorating spaceships. The game is available right now through Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the Humble Shop.

"SuchArt presents players with realistic painting mechanics, including paint mixing, physics, and different tool effects. Players can use everything from brushes to palette knives, and even flame throwers. With the game's full 2.0 launch, new tools will become available for players to experiment with. The Omni shield allows the protection of any surface from being painted so players can fling paint to their heart's content without worrying if their favorite armchair in their studio will come out looking like a Skittles warzone."

"Players are able to build and design their studio however they like in SuchArt. Unlock new rooms, and place furniture wherever you like. It's a designer's heaven. For those looking for more, the latest update introduces the Hangar. The Hangar brings larger and more complex items to paint, new items, and commissions to offer an additional level of challenge to painters in the mid and late game. The full launch of SuchArt will bring a full spectrum of features for aspiring painters to enjoy.

Studio and Gallery rework – the main area of the studio has been made bigger, the gallery has been expanded, and has a new area with a distinct atmosphere and new display mechanics.

New tools – make copies of furniture and items from your studio and place them in your gallery with the Visualizer. Protect furniture or other items from getting paint on them with the Omni Shield. Explode your paint without worry!

New furniture has been added as well as the cost of many items being lowered.

Story mode items are now accessible in the Creative mode shop.

New commissions are available for players to complete as they rise to artistic stardom."