Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, san diego comic con, Video Games | Tagged: scott pilgrim, Scott Pilgrim EX, Tribue Games

Scott Pilgrim EX Will Be At San Diego Comic-Con 2025

Scott Pilgrim EX will be a part of San Diego Comic-Con 2025 with a special panel, as well as a special performance and more

Article Summary Scott Pilgrim EX will host a special panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 with Bryan Lee O'Malley and Tribute Games

Exclusive new details and a sneak peek at the Scott Pilgrim EX game will be revealed during the panel event

Bryan Lee O'Malley will sign free Scott Pilgrim EX posters at the Oni Press booth across three separate sessions

Anamanaguchi will perform a live soundtrack show for Scott Pilgrim EX at the House of Blues after Comic-Con

Tribue Games confirmed this past week that a few different events will happen centered around Scott Pilgrim EX during San Diego Comic-Con 2025. Among them will be a panel featuring series creator Bryan Lee O'Malley, along with several people involved with the new game, as well as a few sessions at the Oni booth, and a special concert at the House of Blues. We have the full lineup of details below for fans hoping to learn and see more from the game.

Scott Pilgrim EX @ San Diego Comic-Con 2025

The Scott Pilgrim EX with Bryan Lee O'Malley and Tribute Games panel will take place Saturday, July 26 from 1:30 – 2:30P.M. Pacific Time in Room 5AB at San Diego Comic-Con. The lineup will feature:

Bryan Lee O'Malley (creator of Scott Pilgrim, creative consultant on Scott Pilgrim EX)

Jean-Francois Major (president, Tribute Games)

Yannick Belzil (narrative designer, Tribute Games)

Josh Fairhurst (chief executive officer, Limited Run Games)

John Melchior (executive producer, Universal Products & Experiences)

And moderator Griffin Newman (Blank Check podcast)

Panel attendees will learn new details and peep an exclusive new look at Scott Pilgrim EX, the first original Scott Pilgrim video game in more than 15 years, as revealed last month during Summer Game Fest. The panel will include an early look at the upcoming 2D brawler's story, which follows Scott, Ramona and their allies as they fight to save Toronto from three gangs that've taken over and now threaten the world. Excited to hear more? You'll just have to be there.

Along with this panel, Scott Pilgrim creator Bryan Lee O'Malley will appear at Oni Press (Booth 1829) where he'll sign a free poster featuring the Scott Pilgrim EX announcement artwork. Signings will take place across three sessions:

Thursday, July 24 from 2:00 – 3:30P.M. PT

Friday, July 25 from 1:00 – 2:30P.M. PT

Saturday, July 26 from 3:30 – 6:00P.M. PT

After San Diego Comic Con on Thursday, July 24, join Tribute Games for a live rock show from Scott Pilgrim alumni and current soundtrack collaborators Anamanaguchi at the Voodoo Room at the House of Blues (1055 Fifth Ave, in the Gaslamp Quarter). Space for this event is extremely limited, with free admission but a limit of 200 guests. Doors open at 7P.M.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!