Screenwave Media Announces Angry Video Game Nerd 1 & 2 Deluxe

Screenwave Media and developer Freak Zone Games have revealed Angry Video Game Nerd 1 & 2 Deluxe for PC and Nintendo Switch. James Rolfe, better known as the Angry Video Game Nerd, had so much of a cultural impact on retro gaming that he even got his own video game. Twice, even! Both of the games are designed to be retro arcade platformers where you play as the AVGN battling against some of his greatest foes throughout the series of videos he's produced. All fueled by beer and armed with a Zapper, they are some of the toughest games you'll come across. The games on their own did pretty well, but now you can have both in one game as the Deluxe version will drop on October 30th, and eventually will come out digitally for Xbox and PlayStation consoles. You can read more about them below along with the latest trailer.

Enhanced Visuals! Experience the 8-bit awesomeness in a whole new way.

Improved Level Design and Difficulty Options! Both games are infamously hard-as-nails, but Normal and Easy difficulties come with infinite lives, so take as many attempts as you need to beat the challenge.

Quality of Life Improvements! Faster respawning when you die (which will be often) has never been more appealing. There's also multiple save slots and accessibility options.

Surprises! Perhaps you've never played either of these games, perhaps you're new to the sequel, or maybe you have spent years achieving the world speedrun record for both, but whatever your experience with the series, there are plenty of surprises in store for you!

New Chapter, Completing The Story! "Wait, the game had a story?" Yes, kinda, and now there's more of it! Beat both games to unlock the epic finale.